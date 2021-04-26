Construction on the Cedars of Lebanon State Park splash pad is expected to be finished this fall after the project was delayed last year.
Catherine Carter, Tennessee Department of General Services assistant communications director, said the construction project is scheduled to end this fall after it was expected to be done in May of 2020.
The project is estimated to cost $800,000. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation deputy communications director Kim Schofinski said Tennessee State Parks received a grant of $650,000 for the project.
“The delay from the initial start date is that the project was overbid and had to be re-bid in 2020,” Carter said.
“The decision to install a splash pad was made to provide a safe, water-based recreational activity while responsibly managing park resources,” Schofinski said. “The splash pad will be able to accommodate a large number of visitors for an extended season at about half the operating cost.”
The designer of the splash pad is David Pool with Hurst-Rosche, Inc. in Nashville. Features of the splash pad include waterfall troughs, dumping buckets, water umbrellas, rain blasters, and water ladybugs, turtles and mushrooms. The splash pad flooring is coated with a slip-resistant, aggregate finish.,
The pool has been a centerpiece of the 900-acre park since its opening in 1937. The original pool, which is now the site of the park’s butterfly garden, was filled and the most recent pool, which cost about $450,000, opened in 1971.
The 500,000-gallon pool attracted about 12,000 visitors a season.
Cedars of Lebanon and Tennessee State Park leaders decided against opening the pool during the 2019 season and beyond due to the cost of necessary repairs to the pool.
“There are issues. They replaced the pool liner about 20 years ago and it had a 10-year warranty. It’s a PVC vinyl membrane, and it was put in there to keep leaks out and hold water. After time it starts getting brittle and starts to break. It cannot be successfully patched and that’s a $100,000 fix,” former park manager Wayne Ingram said in 2019. “This is karst topography, and there are sinkholes everywhere. That pool was poured in an area where there is a sinkhole and that is failing on the back side of the pool. After a period of time, nature reclaims her land.