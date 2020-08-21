Spotlight Centerstage presents the “Youth Theatre Talent Show,” on Friday, Aug. 21 at Centerstage Theatre Company’s YouTube channel (@CSTheatreComp).
During the event, 12 young members will present a variety of performances, including singing, playing instruments and acting.
Daevlynne Lambert, a 14-year-old student at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, will perform a monologue.
The show’s virtual host will be actor, comedian and producer Kevin Temple.
“I can’t wait to host this show and be surprised by what these kids can do,” Temple said. “I have respect for them because it takes a lot of confidence to put yourself out there like this.”
Spotlight Centerstage is a branch of the Centerstage Theatre Company that focuses on engaging young people into the arts. Due to COVID-19, Spotlight’s annual live youth performance was postponed until next year.