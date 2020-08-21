Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.