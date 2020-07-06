Country music fiddler and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels died Monday morning at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
The member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame was 83, according to his publicist. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He lived in rural Wilson County at his Twin Pines Farm.
Daniels was a longtime friend and supporter of the Mt. Juliet community where Charlie Daniels Park is located and named after him.
Longtime leader of The Charlie Daniels Band, his song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” is a southern anthem. The news of Daniels’ passing Monday morning quickly spread through the Mt. Juliet and Wilson County communities. For years, Daniels performed a concert for his fan club at the Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park.
“Charlie Daniels was a reverential innovator. He was a fiddle-playing bandleader, like King of Country Music Roy Acuff. His music fused the immediacy of Southern Rock with the classic country storytelling that he heard as a child in Wilmington, North Carolina. He brought new audiences to country music, pointing people to the sources even as he explored the edges. He was also a delight to be around, always with wife Hazel at his side. Just as fiddler Johnny did in the famous song, Charlie Daniels beat the Devil," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame, in a statement.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department escorted Daniels’ body from the hospital to Sellar’s Funeral Home Monday afternoon.
From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America's musical landscape than Charlie Daniels,” Daniels publicist said in a statement. “An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and a true road warrior, Daniels parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need.”
Officials at Charlie Daniels Park said they plan to set up a memorial for Daniels in front of their signature caboose that was recently painted with a mural highlighting Daniels.
“We are deeply saddened by Charlie’s passing,” said Events Coordinator Jennifer Diekmann. “Those who wish to, can set flowers or tributes by the caboose. We will mark off some parking spaces for this.”
District 1 City Commissioner Ray Justice helped to create Charlie Daniels Park and oversaw the building of the community center there as well.
“A group of guys thought so much of Charlie and his contributions to the city they decided to name the park after him,” Justice said.
Justice said Daniels was a music mentor to him when he was about 12 years old.
“That was over 45 years ago and I will never forget his support,” said Justice. “He would come to Shiloh Music that was then in Shiloh Plaza and just sit and give us youngsters advice about our music and guitar playing.”
And while that mentorship was for a brief period of time, Justice holds the time spent with Daniels close.
“We were just kids and he was so engaging and would take each of us separately and told us how good we played and encouraged us. And, he though he was so good at playing and singing, he always played at our level when with us. He will be greatly missed.”
The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at MTSU enables the 1,000-plus student-veteran population on campus to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs. The center’s goal is to help current military, veterans, and family members move from military to college, then from college to a successful career.
Mt. Juliet’s Bill Wolfenbarger, “Captain Sunshine” of WLAC in the 1980s was saddened when he heard the news, he told the Wilson Post.
He said he and Daniels go way back.
“I have known Charlie and his family for over 40 years and was so saddened to hear this,” he said. “But knowing him and his faith, I know where he is at now.”
He said Daniels was, “Just like you’d think he would be.”
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.