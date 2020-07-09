Funeral procession routing details have been released for Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels.
According to a release from Daniels’ publicist:
-Friday, July 10 at 8 a.m. - procession departs Sellars Funeral Home (2229 North Mt. Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet)
-Industrial Dr. to Golden Bear Gateway
-Golden Bear Gateway to Interstate 40
-Interstate 40 to Hwy 109
-Hwy 109 to Interstate 840
-Interstate 840 to Interstate 24
-Interstate 24 to World Outreach Church (1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro)
-11 a.m. service at World Outreach Church
-Following funeral service, procession departs church for cemetery for private burial
-Interstate 24 to 840
-Interstate 840 to Interstate 109
-Interstate 109 to Interstate 40
-Interstate 40 to Mt. Juliet Rd
-Mt. Juliet Rd to Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens (W. Division St., Mt. Juliet)
Procession escorts will be the Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Patriot Guard Riders
Service details:
Daniels will be memorialized at a public service this Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at World Outreach Church, located at 1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro.
Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins are scheduled to perform. The funeral will be led by SiriusXM's Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson.
The service will be livestreamed via World Outreach Church's Facebook Page and website (wochurch.org), as well as The Charlie Daniels Band Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to The Journey Home Project. Donations can be made online (thejourneyhomeproject.org) or by mail (17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090).
Due to COVID-19, funeral service attendees are encouraged to wear protective masks.