Children ages 12 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wilson County.
Local health departments in Tennessee began administering the vaccine to the age group last Friday.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital leaders said the hospital, which has administered 14,000 vaccines since Feb. 1, would work with the Wilson County Health Department and state health officials to administer the vaccines to the younger residents.
“We want the people of Wilson County to know that we’re here to help,” said Scott McCarver, VWCH interim president. “Distributing 14,000 vaccines is a significant milestone, and we’re eager to create new partnerships in the community and continue growing that number.”
McCarver said the hospital’s efforts includes off-site COVID-19 vaccine administering at Del Webb at Lake Providence, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and the Wilson County Jail.
The hospital will administer the vaccines as long as supplies last on a first-come, first-serve basis Mondays through Fridays from 8-11:30 a.m., and 1-4:30 p.m. at the hospital’s main entrance.
The Wilson County Health Department has changed its vaccination hours at College Hills Church of Christ on Leeville Pike. The department’s new hours are Mondays through Fridays, noon to 4 p.m.
Starting June 1, vaccine shots will be available at the Wilson County Schools Administration and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon. The vaccines will not be given at College Hills church after that date.
The health department will also move vaccinations indoors as temperatures begin to rise in order to maintain proper vaccine temperature.
“If you have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine and would like to, there are numerous ways that you can get vaccinated here in our area. The number of COVID-19 cases in our county are declining, and we hope that they continue to go down,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a news release.
Wilson County’s case count climbed to 18,929 cases through Sunday. The latest figures included 236 deaths and 422 active cases.
As of May 16, Wilson County averaged 15.4 new cases reported per day over 14 days from May 3 through May 16. The average for the previous 14 days was 19 cases per day. The county averaged about 186 tests per day for the week ending May 16, which yielded a 4.9 percent positivity rate.