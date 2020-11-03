The annual Chili Cook-Off for Compassionate Hands took place last Saturday and marks the near arrival of a new winter season for the ministry that looks to combat homelessness in Wilson County.
The annual event was held at Lebanon First United Methodist Church and was conducted slightly different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but saw a typical crowd for the event that featured about a dozen chili chefs.
Sandra Clay was one of two contestants from Cook’s United Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet at the event.
“This is just a great way to support the ministry,” said Clay, noting the church altered its own chili cook-off plans, resulting in two representatives from the church at the Compassionate Hands event.
“We love the Compassionate Hands ministry and we want to be able to support it and do what we can, especially in challenging times when we’re having to rethink how we provide housing for those experiencing homelessness,” she said.
Clay offered her Super Chicken Chili while donning a chicken outfit with an “S” on her chest.
“It’s a family recipe now. We found it in a magazine, but we’ve tweaked it over the last five to six years to make it exactly what we like,” she said. “We’re pretty nonconventional, so this is Christmas dinner often when the extended family all gets together.”
Beth Petty, Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center Director, was one of several guest judges for the event and said her representation highlights a multiyear relationship between the school district and Compassionate Hands.
“(Compassionate Hands Executive Director John Grant) and The Community Foundation and everyone involved in the county’s faith-based communities did a great job following the tornado and in COVID-19 relief efforts,” she said. “We were so honored at Lebanon Special School District to be able to serve as a hub out of our Family Resource Center.”
Last year, Compassionate Hands filled 2,085 beds for 98 men and 36 women, averaging 14 men and seven women a night. Grant said the figure highlights the continued need for efforts to combat homelessness in Wilson County.
“Last year, 2,085 times somebody would’ve been sleeping under a bridge or in their car. Instead, they were sleeping in a church where they were fed two meals. They were loved. If they had medical needs, there were nurses that could help,” he said. “So, 2,085 times, you could say a life was saved. It may be a little overdramatic, but there’s a need.”
Grant said this year’s efforts would look dramatically different due to the pandemic.
“We figured out we couldn’t do multiple sites every night because some the churches had people staying in classrooms, and there may be 10 people in a classroom,” said Grant, noting the ministry would follow CDC guidelines this season, which begins Dec. 1.
The Glade Church provided space for women, while the ministry purchased a building on College Street that formerly housed Kids World to serve men.
“It’s going to be a great men’s shelter, and beyond that, it’s going to be a great ministry center. We’ll offer classes, a computer lab and several services in the building,” he said.