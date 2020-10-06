When The Bridge House opens next month, someone with experience and passion for helping others will handle the day-to-day operations in hopes of fulfilling the center’s mission of making a difference in the community.
Vicky Chilton will serve as the coordinator for The Bridge House, a ministry of The Bridge Fellowship, and said she had no hesitation about being a vital piece of the new center’s operation.
The non-profit Bridge House was created to help low-income families and those in need of extra assistance by providing clothes, food, shoes and offer need-based classes, such as resumé writing, job interviews, parenting and pregnancy care, budgeting, job skills and conflict resolution.
“When they approached me about coming to The Bridge House, I was 100 percent,” said Chilton, who joined The Bridge Fellowship in 2010 before becoming a receptionist at the church in 2013. “A coworker and I visited a similar facility probably about three years before we started talking about The Bridge House. From that point forward, it just was my dream to have something like this in Lebanon.”
Chilton said the group started to plan The Bridge House last year, which included finding its location at the corner of North Maple Street and West High Street, as well as design and logistics.
“Our goal of The Bridge House is just to serve the community. Everything we do is free and we don’t expect anything in return,” said Chilton.
“We did some research in the beginning and discovered that the median household income in Wilson County is around $70,000. However, Lebanon stands at $46,000, and 37 percent of children in Lebanon come from an economically disadvantaged home. Our goal is to lighten that burden a little bit,” she said.
Chilton, who has worked in the church’s women’s ministry for several years until becoming Bridge House coordinator, said her life has helped influence and drive her passion of helping others.
“I was a single mom from the time my youngest daughter was six months old. I had three daughters and we often had to go to food pantries to help sustain us,” she said. “I just have a passion for single moms and people that are struggling. I just want to help people, give them a glimmer of help and make their lives a little bit easier.”
The Bridge House board member Michael Joyce said Chilton was the ideal person to serve as coordinator of the facility.
“Having been in that situation and being on the other side, she understands what people are going through as single moms or recovering or just in need,” Joyce said. “She’s been around people that have been in abusive situations and ministered to them. Being able to draw on her experiences of finding life with what God has to offer, she’s the perfect person for this. She has a heart for people and that makes her extremely valuable at a place like the Bridge House.”
“The Bible tells us to love God and to love people, and that’s our goal,” Chilton said.
The Bridge House recently held a block party as a formal introduction to the community, where the group gave boxes of food to 62 families, totaling 134 people.
The facility will officially open Tuesday, Oct 6 at 10 a.m., and will be open every Tuesday after that from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Joyce also noted The Bridge House board of directors is also in the process of acquiring a Bridge House director for the facility and ministry.
For more information on The Bridge House, and how to donate, go to tbfonline.net/ministries/bridge-house.