Wednesday is the deadline for Christmas for All applications as the organization also seeks volunteers for this season’s program, which looks to provide gifts for thousands of Wilson County children.
The application deadline for recipients is Dec. 11 at 4 p.m., while the deadline to pick up gifts is Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The program is for Wilson County children aged 15 or younger. Applications are at the Department of Human Services, located at 155 Legends Dr., across from the Roxy Theater.
Children create a wish list through the applications, while “shoppers” — Christmas for All volunteers — find and distribute the gifts.
Volunteer hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, at Westland Church, located at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.
The latest list of needed items include: craft and art supplies; L.O.L. dolls; Unicorn things; games; infant items (up to 6 months); toys for 2 year olds; Mickey and Minnie Mouse toys; hair accessories; gifts for children aged 13-15; nail polish; puzzles for children aged 8 or older; dolls, especially My Life dolls; action figures, mainly SpiderMan; learning toys; kitchen centers; play food; jewelry and bracelet making kits; bath sets; scooters for children aged 7 or older; books; dinosaur toys; Army toys and Shopkins.