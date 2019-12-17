Held Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14 --
Children and adults lined Watertown’s Main Street last Saturday afternoon as the city’s annual Christmas parade rolled into town.
The Watertown High School marching band played Christmas tunes. Watertown Chamber of Commerce members chose John Cisco and Katie Smith as the parade’s grand marshals.
Cisco and Smith, owners of Nona Lisa Pizzeria and Watertown Martial Arts, have made Watertown their home since 1999. Cisco has taught music lessons and taekwondo for more than 10 years and regularly served as an officer for Historic Watertown.
Smith has written grants for equipment for the fire and police departments and for several community projects, served as treasurer of Historic Watertown and is currently serving her second term as a member of the city council.
“We were surprised and honored to be selected as this year's grand marshals. We love living in Watertown and are really thrilled to be part of such a caring and interesting community,” Smith said.
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, State Sen. Mark Pody and State Rep. Clark Boyd also took part in the parade.