Lebanon’s Highland Heights Church of Christ will look to reach new levels in its next phase with a new campus that recently opened at the corner of Castle Heights Avenue and Coles Ferry Pike.
“God’s blessed up with a beautiful location,” Highland Heights minister F.H. Gates said.
The congregation’s former location was on North Cumberland Street, which was the church’s home for more than 70 years. The church sold the property to Wilson County in 2019 for just more than $3 million, which the county will use for a criminal justice complex.
The church’s new home was owned by former member Ruby Caplenor, who died in 2012. The family sold the property to the church around the same time the church sold its current location to Wilson County.
The church held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new property in August 2019 and anticipated moving into the new facility last year. However, church leaders said the project experienced delays due to environmental issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and other typical issues associated with construction.
One issue included the discovery of an endangered wildflower known as the Spring Creek Bladderpod near the rear of the property. The flower is a rare species of a plant in the mustard family that is solely found in Wilson County.
The discovery caused designers to move the location of a retention pond, which then had to be redesigned once natural spring water areas were discovered.
“The patience to walk through the process is the difficult part,” Highland Heights elder Ken Thorneberry said.
The church leaders said they believe members are excited to be the first to worship at the new facility. The group of about eight original members of the church at the previous location are still with the church.
“I think people will be excited to be the original members of a new building just like some were for that building,” Highland Heights elder Ray Dinwiddie said.
The new facility adds about 4,000 square feet of space for the congregation, which topped 225 people prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 200 members attended services recently.
“Probably what everybody likes about it is it’s one level and no stairs. In our old building, there’s stairs and we even looked at putting an elevator in for people. We looked and there’s no practical way to do it in that building,” Thorneberry said.
Thorneberry said the original building underwent three additions to reach its current state, and noted the church’s aging population played a role in the desire of a one-story facility.
The church’s building committee, led by Chris Loftis and Robin Forrest, oversaw majority of the facility’s construction.
“They’ve been gold,” Gates said.
The facility features a modern “fan-shaped” sanctuary, more than 10 classroom spaces for groups of all ages, a kitchen that will also be used to prep food for the Meals on Wheels program and a fellowship hall that can accommodate about 400 people.
Each classroom features televisions that will allow simultaneous broadcast of services and events, and will allow classroom teachers to use for lessons.
“We’re refurbishing the old podium that was in the pulpit, and it’s the actual podium we’re going to use, so I’m excited about that,” Highland Heights pulpit minister Keith Pickard said.
Pickard joined the church in the fall last year and said he believed the new facility will allow the church to continue and amplify its mission.
“The purpose of the church is to glorify God for the joy of all people so that all people can experience a relationship with Jesus and that’s what we want this new building to be dedicated to,” Pickard said.