Round Lick Baptist Church in Watertown has held two in-person services following Gov. Bill Lee’s modified guidelines for coronavirus precautions.
The Round Lick services had families seated six feet apart, and instead of the typical welcome in churches that include hugging nearby people, the church members simply greeted each other with “Hi, y’all!” in unison.
One of Lee’s recommendations encouraged churches to “develop a fun, no-contact way to greet each other.”
Senior Pastor Jim Patton said the church currently is not conducting Sunday school on campus, and Bible study has been conducted virtually.
According to Lee’s guidelines, worship centers should also avoid sharing and passing microphones, find alternate ways to collect money and eliminate the use of shared food and drink stations.
Many of the county’s largest churches, including College Hills Church of Christ, Immanuel Baptist Church, The Journey Church, Lebanon Church of God, Providence United Methodist Church and Shop Springs Baptist Church will continue to hold online services for the near future.
“Ultimately, it wasn’t fear or worry that drove this decision. We are not people of fear as Christians; however, we are people with a mandate to love our flock, protect our flock as shepherds and elders,” Journey Church pastor Erik Reed said of the decision to take services online.
Providence United Methodist Church continued to embrace online services and launched an interactive way for members to interact during worship, including the ability to chat with pastors and receive prayer during the service.
Global Vision Church is continuing its drive-up worship service that attracts hundreds to its Mt. Juliet campus.
“We have to do what we feel is in the greater character, context and demographic of our local church. A lot of churches are closing their doors during the coronavirus scare,” Pastor Greg Locke said. “Here at Global Vision, we do not believe that it is going to fit the context of who we are to close our services.”
Lee said the guidelines are suggested protocols and are not requirements. He also said each protocol will not be appropriate for each faith community.
Lee’s guidelines reiterated that “faith communities should conduct as many activities as possible remotely and should follow the recommendations in this guidance when deciding to begin gathering in person once again.”