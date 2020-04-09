Church members this year will see changes to their traditional Easter Sunday services as church leaders have adjusted plans for the religious calendar’s biggest day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several Wilson County congregations will hold virtual services online. Pastor Greg Locke and Global Vision Bible Church will continue to hold drive-in church at its Mt. Juliet campus. Easter will mark the third straight week the church will hold the drive-in style service after holding an indoor service despite Gov. Bill Lee’s warning about public gatherings.
“We have to do what we feel is in the greater character, context and demographic of our local church. A lot of churches are closing their doors during the coronavirus scare,” Locke said. “Here at Global Vision, we do not believe that it is going to fit the context of who we are to close our services.”
College Hills Church of Christ will hold its Easter service online at collegehills.org at 10 a.m. The church will join many others in allowing tithes, offerings and donations online.
Danny Camp with College Hills said the decision to move online and continue to hold services through that format is an effort to protect the church’s most vulnerable members, including elderly members and those most susceptible to sickness.
Erik Reed will continue to lead The Journey Church with online services. The church’s Easter lineup includes a Good Friday service at 7 p.m., followed by a 10:02 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
“Ultimately, it wasn’t fear or worry that drove this decision. We are not people of fear as Christians; however, we are people with a mandate to love our flock, protect our flock as shepherds and elders,” Reed said of the decision to go online.
Providence United Methodist Church pastor Jacob Armstrong said the church would also hold two services online for Easter. The church will hold a 5 p.m. service Saturday, followed by a 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.
“Providence Church has one of the largest public gatherings every week in Wilson County. We will be working with our community to keep people safe. While we’re practicing social distancing, we will not practice spiritual distancing,” Armstrong said.
Shop Springs Baptist Church in Lebanon has scheduled Easter Sunday services at 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Facebook Live. Pastor Bo Irvin will lead the services from outside the church.
Living Springs Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet will be hosting drive-in services on Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. All three services will be held in the church parking lot.