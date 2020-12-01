Last March “Zito” and Christin Zito were in their living room in Mt. Juliet and looked at each other with a bit more than mild panic.
“We sort of had a freak out moment,” Zito recalled.
Nearly overnight, both of their lucrative music industry careers came to a screeching halt because of the pandemic. Zito has produced shows in over 80 counties for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Josh Groban and the Backstreet Boys.
“I’ve been in the entertainment touring world 21 years,” he said. “That Wednesday night our gig was cancelled. We had heard rumors about the pandemic, but simply didn’t realize the enormity. The next thing you know, the whole tour was cancelled. We took the bus home and never did I realize that would be my last production tour for going on nine months.”
His wife, Christin, is a celebrity hair and makeup stylist for red carpets shows, photo shoots and music videos.
That freak-out moment triggered a fight-or-flight response for the professional couple and was the catalyst for their “second act” careers that keeps the bills paid.
He loves to read, garden and was into baking bread — particularly sourdough bread. He took to the kitchen in their Cobblestone Landing home and started baking up a storm.
“I thought I would sell loaves of bread to pay for our groceries,” said Zito.
One market owner wanted to buy 30 loaves a week from Zito.
“It was just way too complicated,” he said.
Easter rolled around and Zito had a bowl of sourdough starter on the kitchen counter. The couple contemplated what it could splurge on for the holiday.
“We came up with sourdough cinnamon rolls for breakfast,” said Zito.
Christin posted a photo of their inaugural roll on Instagram. They put a photo on their neighborhood Facebook page. Neighbors clamored to take a bite of the cinnamon roll.
During the pandemic, Christin started a social media company. She blasted the cyber world with news they were selling handmade cinnamon rolls. The first weekend they sold 63 rolls in their neighborhood; the second weekend 83.
“That third week our minds were blown and we sold over 200,” Zito said. “And to think I never made one in my life. I’d made all things sourdough, but not a cinnamon roll.”
They created Rock N Rollz Nashville, their pandemic-inspired cinnamon roll business.
For several months Zito and Christin woke up at 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays, then baked and delivered fresh cinnamon rolls to a growing customer base. They were baking 600 cinnamon rolls a weekend during 18-20-hour days. During one weekend last month they said they over 1,769 cinnamon rolls.
They added two pick up locations, one in their Mt. Juliet neighborhood and the other in Franklin. They also added “pop ups” locations Murfreesboro and Hendersonville.
Even while the Zitos acquired commercial ovens in their kitchen — Tennessee’s “Cottage Law” allows bakers like the Zitos to sell directly only to individual customers without obtaining a license — the ever-growing business demanded more space. They now rent space Citizen’s Kitchen space five days a week.
“It all started on our Facebook neighborhood group and our neighbors continued to support us, ordering week after week,” Christin said. “We love that Mt Juliet is still one of our most popular pickup locations, because it’s where everything began.”
Helping out ‘roadies’ during the pandemic
While the roll business may have saved the Zitos, they have made sure they help people in the entertainment industry.
“For years I’ve hired the crew for the tours I go on,” Zito said. “They’ve become friends and some have been with me almost four years. I feel responsible for these people and looked for ways to keep our team working when COVID-19 hit. They were calling me asking me if we had work. It was breaking my heart.”
They decided to donate 50 cents from every roll to MusiCares, a nonprofit that helps music industry professionals in need. As of last week, they said they have sold approximately 22,000 rolls and given $18,000 (which includes donations from customers) to MusiCares.
“Our motto is, ‘Buy a Roll, Save a Roadie,’ ” said Zito.
When the pandemic that triggered this second career for the Zitos finally goes away, will their cinnamon roll business go away also?
No way, said Zito.
“When it’s time we will figure out if we need a storefront,” said Zito. “We are figuring things out. We will always be involved with the recipes and ambassadors of our brand.”
Christin is simply in awe.
"We are so amazed at how special our community in our Wilson County neighborhood has been,” Christin said. “We would not have a business if it were not for their support and the way they rallied behind us during a time when we didn’t know what path we could take moving forward.
ROCK N ROLLZ NASHVILLE
What: Homemade sourdough cinnamon rolls topped with a salted, vanilla butter cream (pecans optional)
Who: Mt. Juliet couple “Zito” and Christin Zito
Unique selections: Caramel apple crumble roll; S’more’s roll; Thanksgiving Savory roll with cheesy, garlic sourdough pieces.
To order: Go to rocknrollznashville.com to order and for pickup locations. Individual rolls and bundles available.