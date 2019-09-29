Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Moss was arrested Saturday night and charged with DUI, implied consent and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, according to booking information provided by the Wilson County jail’s online inmate site.
She has a court date of Jan. 27, 2020.
The county circuit court clerk is an elected position that supervises the record-keeping for the circuit court, civil division of the general sessions court, general sessions family court, juvenile court and criminal court.
She was re-elected in 2018.