A Clarksville resident has won the 2021 Nashville St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, receiving a $475,000 home in the Jackson Hills subdivision in Mt. Juliet.
Donita Cavallero’s name was announced June 27 as the winner of the drawing in the fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Three other peoples’ names were drawn prior to the home giveaway. Two of them received a $2,500 VISA gift card and the third one -- Smithville resident Deborah Harper -- received a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport from Two Rivers Ford.
Tickets were sold for $100 tickets to support St. Jude, a Memphis facility that treats pediatric cancer patients free of charge.
According to St. Jude spokesperson Mare Rote, Mt. Juliet is a popular place for their annual giveaway home. Homes in Jackson Hills have been featured four times.
Cavallero’s new home is 2,600 square feet with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a gourmet chef’s kitchen and a flex space.
Rote said the year’s fundraiser raised $1.56 million for St. Jude.
“To date, 600 houses have been given away and the program has raised more than $530 million for St. Jude,” Mare said. “Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributors through programs like this, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.”