Thousands of volunteers made their way around Wilson County following last week’s deadly tornado to begin the recovery and cleanup process.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper said the storm initially caused power outages for about 20,000 people in the county. There were four reported fatalities in the county.
The Lebanon and Mt. Juliet police departments took the lead to organize most of the volunteer efforts starting the day after the storm, with concentrated efforts to remove debris and make roadways drivable.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy reported about 3,500 people volunteered through the department following the storm.
“God bless you. Thank you for coming. We love you. The place we’re in right now, we could not have been in if it had not been for the volunteers,” Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice said.
Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick applauded the ongoing efforts of several agencies, businesses, volunteer organizations and more, but noted more work would still need to be done in the aftermath of the tornado.
“There’s more to be done. We have a long road ahead. We’re committed to being here together. Remember we’re in this together, and we’re Mt. Juliet strong,” he said.
There are also dozens of local, unaffiliated efforts to help those in need as they recover. Police officials warned about scammers coming to the community.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said the area has seen questionable businesses, contractors and individuals in the area follow the tornado attempting to take payment up front and leaving without providing services.
“We have ran some off,” Moore said.
Residents should be wary of for high pressure sales tactics; analyze unknown and out-of-state numbers; and verify proper licensing for contractors.