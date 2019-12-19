In the summer of 1962, a 10-year-old Randall Clemons walked into the Granville branch of Jackson County Bank and plunked down $16 to open his first bank account. Four dollars came from mowing his aunt’s lawn and the other 12 bucks came from selling a dozen newly hatched ducks.
On Dec. 31, the financier will retire after serving at the helm of Wilson Bank & Trust since it was founded in the spring of 1987.
His business legacy? A thriving homegrown financial institution with assets of $2.77 billion and a workforce of 533 that serves customers at 28 locations in nine counties.
Thirty-two years and 11 months later, Clemons says he’s ready to call it a day — well, he thinks he is.
“Sometimes it can be kind of hard to believe you’re to that age and ready to end it, but I think I’m ready to go to the next chapter in my life. I’m fortunate to still serve on the board of directors so it’s not a total cutting of the ties,” he said in an interview earlier this month.
Friends, associates and customers will have the opportunity to bid the bank’s chief executive officer well at a public reception 3-6 p.m. Friday at the bank’s operations center.
“I was the first employee, hired Feb. 1, 1987. We opened three months later with $5 million,” recalled Clemons, who previously spent three years with Smith County Bank in Carthage and 13 years with People’s Bank in Lebanon.
WB&T was chartered by a handful of local businessmen who sold $5 million in stock within 90 days to about 1,000 original shareholders at $10 per share. No one owned more than 2.5 percent of the stock when the bank opened May 11, 1987, in a converted two-bedroom home that had been the residence of a Castle Heights Military Academy caretaker. The bank flourished and today is the sixth-largest bank headquartered in Tennessee.
Among opening-day employees were Becky Taylor, Cindy Comer, Kay Johnson, Lisa Pominski, Shirley Freels, Janet Hayes and Jamie Johnson.
Clemons said the impetus to start the bank came after two local banks, People’s Bank and Lebanon Bank, had been sold to Third National Bank and First Tennessee Bank, respectively.
“The original board of directors filed a letter of intent with the Department of Banking to found a new bank in Lebanon. I carried on from that point and that led to the selling of stock and getting approval. We actually opened this bank in the shortest period of time in the history of any bank in Tennessee,” he said.
Foundation for WB&T
He believes the leading factors that allowed WB&T to prosper came from “having a focus on customer service, putting the customer first, treating the customer the way you want be treated, knowing customers by name and offering every possible banking service.”
“When we started there were not any banks offering a fixed-rate home mortgage. We immediately began offering that and were trying to stay on top of the latest services and technology. And we’ve been blessed with a great stockholder base that has been very loyal and we have taken that very seriously and kept them informed.”
As for the natural-born gifts or learned skills that prepared the Smith County native to help build a bank from scratch, he said, “I think the fact I had done everything in banking from an operational standpoint as well as to lending. I had been involved in the community and had been president of the Chamber and involved in the Wilson County Fair since 1979. That allowed me to know a lot of people, and the organizational skills I had developed were important.”
Clemons also noted that he had taken classes taught by members of the Tennessee Bankers Association at the time, and, during his early days at Smith County Bank, a number of women there had taken him under their wings and nurtured him along with opportunities to learn a variety of skills.
Starting in Smith County
Smith County was where it all began for Clemons, although he was born in Lebanon’s McFarland Hospital, delivered by Dr. Tommy Lowe on June 21, 1952. A few days later he was taken by his mom and dad, Tommie and James E. Clemons, to their home near Granville, where his family roots reach back to the early 1800s.
“I was blessed. Both sets of my grandparents went to the same church with us, and when I started school, I had never stayed with anybody but my grandparents. I was very close to both sides,” he said. His paternal grandfather was a full-time farmer, while his maternal grandfather was a mail carrier and had a small farm, and his maternal grandmother was a postal clerk in Granville.
“My father was a farmer until he began working at Kemp Office Supply in 1955 in Carthage. He started Mid Tenn Office Equipment in Carthage in 1968 and worked in that until retirement. My brother, Barry, still has that business today with a partner. My mother was a homemaker and in the crop insurance business when I was a small child and later opened Carthage Fabric Shop, but she loves to cook and being a homemaker has always been her pride and joy.”
His dad, 90, and mom, 89, still drive and remain active with hobbies and volunteering in various areas.
As for his original ventures in the world of capitalism, he shared, “I started mowing yards in Granville at 10 years old and opened my first account at the Jackson County Bank branch in Granville. That is the building that my wife, Peggy, and I now have as Granville Gift Shop and as a bed & breakfast.
“I think I got $4 for mowing my first yard, and Granddaddy had given me a dozen duck eggs. We hatched those, and he sold them at the sale barn and gave me the $12 and with that I opened my first account.”
While his boyhood days may have been idyllic, the small world he knew and loved saw an abrupt change when the Army Corps of Engineers began constructing Cordell Hull Lock and Dam on the nearby Cumberland River. In 1967, when Clemons was 14, the Corps took possession of the land his house sat upon as well as both sets of grandparents’ farms.
“We all moved to Carthage at that time. When you see a bulldozer come in and clean off the land and the houses torn down — it was traumatic for us, and as time went on it became even more traumatic because there is nothing left,” he said.
“My father actually moved the house I was raised in to another piece of property and sold it, but it burned later. There is no place from my early childhood still standing due to the lake which came within 300 feet of our place. The property has just grown up.”
Clemons, who graduated from Smith County High School in 1970, got his first job as a teenager sacking groceries at Richardson’s Shop Rite and later made deliveries for Carthage Cleaners. While a freshman at Cumberland University (then Cumberland Junior College), he began working at Smith County Bank.
“That’s where I got my start in banking. By the time I graduated I had done every job in the bank. There were no account numbers back then. You were hand-posting everything,” recalled Clemons, who completed his degree in accounting at Tennessee Tech.
He met Peggy, his wife-to-be, on the stair steps at Cumberland as a freshman. They began dating in January 1972 and wed that October.
“Peggy is who connected me with Lebanon. She was a telephone operator and a student and heard about a job here at People’s Bank. I was hired when I was a senior in college and that brought us back to Lebanon. I started there March 1974,” said Clemons.
The couple, married 47 years, has two children: Michael, an attorney in Nashville, and Ashley, a teacher at Lebanon High School; and a 9-year-old grandson, Kolby.
Granville, fair interests
Besides family and career, Clemons is known for two other passions in life. He is one of the guiding forces behind the Wilson County Fair, and he spearheading the makeover of his hometown of Granville into a tourist destination. His interest in fairs goes back to his involvement with 4-H as a youth.
“When we moved to Carthage, we moved to the same street as the Smith County Fairgrounds. My grandmother and great-grandfather on my father’s side were heavily involved with the Smith County Fair. I would go with them, and as part of 4-H, I was on judging teams. I had that already in my blood.
“When I went to work for People’s Bank in Lebanon, the Wilson County Fairground was still on Coles Ferry Pike, and People’s Bank was involved. Johnny Trice, one of our WB&T directors, was involved in the fair. He was one of those who started organizing Wilson County Promotions (the non-profit that operates the Wilson County Fair), and he invited me to be a part of it, and I became treasurer,” said Clemons, now president of the fair.
“It kind of began at nothing and grew into an association of a 300-member board that has a great passion for the fair. It came a long way. We started when Opryland opened and saw that it needed to be something different to be more than a normal county fair.”
While the 2019 fair drew more than a half million visitors, Clemons remembers that on opening night of the 1979 fair, gate receipts were $300.
Asked what has spurred the fair’s astounding success, Clemons offers multiple answers: “The volunteers that we have, engaging the entire county in the fair where it’s become their fair and shows the talent of the local people and offering a wide variety of entertainment. It has something for everybody, and Fiddlers Grove truly helps make our fair different from others.”
The rebirth of Granville, the idyllic village that sits on the banks of the Cumberland River less than an hour drive east of Lebanon, began in 1999 when volunteers turned an old church building into the Granville Museum.
The town now holds seven annual major events and attracts 35,000 visitors a year. Its focal point, the remodeled 1880s Sutton’s Store, has been called one of the most charming general stores in America by Country Living Magazine and plays host to a live bluegrass show that is carried on radio stations across the U.S.
Clemons, who serves as president of Historic Granville and portrays “Andy Griffith Show” character Otis Campbell in annual plays produced in the tiny community, reported they broke ground on a Mayberry and I Love Lucy Museum two weeks ago and plan to open the museum on April 18.
A collector of vintage vehicles, he added that Granville has purchased a squad car similar to the vehicle that Sheriff Andy Taylor and Deputy Barney Fife drove in the hit 1960s sitcom.
Clemons’ future plans
So, what might be a few things near the top of the retiring banker’s bucket list?
He responded, “I want to spend more time with my wife, children and grandson and with my parents. I want to do some traveling. We have a small list of places. I have a cousin retiring the same day as I am, who has never been to Mackinac Island, and we’re planning a trip there in June, and I’d like to go out West.
“I will still be working with the bank travel program. I want to continue to be involved in the community and will still be president of the fair and Granville Museum. I love history and want to do work on my family’s genealogy. There are things I’ve not had time to do that I want to do.”
Mowing yards and hatching duck eggs are probably not among them.