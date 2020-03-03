Wilson County has taken measures to ease the squeeze at the Mt. Juliet county clerk’s satellite office.
The current cramped office will soon have a new home in the Green Hill Woman’s Club building near the Mt. Juliet League ballfields on Lebanon Road.
For years the tiny building next to Mt. Juliet City Hall provided a local place to obtain car and boat registrations and renewals. Wilson County Clerk Jim Goodall said with the growth in the Mt. Juliet area, 70,000 people utilize services there annually.
“We simply have grown out of it,” he said. “There’s no room to move around, lines reach outside and there’s not enough parking.”
Last week Wilson County commissioners approved a resolution to take $330,000 from the capital projects fund and purchase the Green Hill Woman’s Club facility.
“This is a Godsend,” Goodall said. “We simply need more space. The current building is very small.”
County Mayor Randall Hutto said renovations to the Green Hill Woman’s Club building will take place over the next month. The county is now closing on the purchase of the building.
Hutto said the county will put $150,000 down for the building and $180,000 for renovations with the transferred funds. A $90,000 payment in each of the next three years to the Green Hill Woman’s Club will also come out of the capital projects fund each fiscal budget. Hutto said those payments to the club were an agreement the seller made with the club.
“Green Hill Woman’s Club will use these payments to fund scholarships,” Hutto said.
The move will triple the size of the satellite office. There are two floors at the new space.
“We will use the top floor for business and the bottom floor for storage,” Hutto said.
He said there will be the same services at the new location, and the six employees at the current location will move to the new building.
Hutto said Real ID services will not be provided at the new satellite location in Mt. Juliet. He said people are able to get Real ID services only in Lebanon because the state gave that office the machine to provide those.
However, Goodall said that passport services may be expanded at the new Mt. Juliet location.
The current satellite office in Mt. Juliet is leased to the county for $1 a year.
“We are exploring what to do with that space,” Hutto said.