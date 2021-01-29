Norma Jean Clymer said she retired way too early last month from her second career as a cafeteria worker for Wilson County Schools.
Clymer is 77 years old.
“I really should be working for several more years,” she said while she quarantined at her best friend’s house in Georgia earlier this month. “But, with the COVID-19 going around everyone thought I should be safe at home.”
When schools returned to a hybrid learning schedule last week, the cafeteria at Mt. Juliet High School was missing a bright light with Clymer’s absence. Just before Christmas break, the petite Clymer was moved to new Green Hill High to fill in because of her experience. However, her “home base” was at MJHS for the past 16 years.
A recent widow after 65 years married to her husband, Lawrence, Clymer has two sons, Larry, 57, who lives in Mt. Juliet and is a commander with the Nashville Fire Department, and Troy, 54, who lives in Florida and is a maintenance manager.
Norma Jean, the former bookkeeper-turned-head cook and cashier at MJHS, lives in Mt. Juliet on the lake.
“I retired as a bookkeeper in Nashville and my husband retired too,” said Clymer. “We live on the water and while I love to fish and garden, in the winter time I felt so isolated. A girl told me there was an opening as a teacher’s aide at Lakeview Elementary.”
The elementary school is just a few blocks from her home and she walked there to apply. She was told the position was filled already.
“But they said there was an opening in the cafeteria at Mt. Juliet High,” she recalled. “I just didn’t know, but I thought ‘why not try?’ ”
WCS Food Services Director Melody Turner, who also retired recently, hired Clymer
“I knew she had been through a lot in her personal life, Turner said. “It was the best decision. I hated to see her go. I never heard a bad thing about her. She’s a special lady. She worked in the cafeteria and cooked and managed the cash register. Whatever had to be done, she was up to the assignment.”
After giving the cafeteria job a whirl, Clymer said she loved it, even though it was light years different than tallying numbers full time for years.
“I especially loved working at the high school,” she said. “Those kids love to communicate. Teenagers are a joy to be around.”
Her favorite items to cook at school were homemade rolls in the early days of her job. Her other favorites to prepare were mashed potatoes and chicken and dumplings. She chuckled when she remembered the “skinny little things who watched their weight.”
“They asked for two to three helpings of my mashed potatoes,” said Clymer. “They weren’t used to homemade mashed potatoes and didn’t care if they ruined their diets for a day a week.”
Turner said that she will always remember how much Clymer loved to dance. Tasha Keller was the MJHS cafeteria manager and worked with Clymer for nearly 12 years. She said sometimes Clymer would pull out her cell phone and play a song.
“She loved ‘Baby Likes to Rock It’ by the Tractors,” said Keller. “She’d just dance away to that.”
Keller said she’s even seen Clymer breakdance.
“She’s just extremely youthful. She’s so sweet with a youthful spirit. As soon as you meet her, you love her,” Keller said. “If she was out for a day, so many kids would ask where she was and if she was OK,” Keller said.
In 2015 Clymer said she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had a double mastectomy and received chemo and radiation treatments.
“The school was so good to me and I took off on days for chemo,” she said. The next day? Right back to work.
“You have to force yourself to get out of bed and get dressed,” said Clymer, who said she passed her five-year mark for recovery. “I needed to be around people and be useful during that time too.”
When she returns to her Mt. Juliet home, she’ll enjoy her four great-grandchildren and think of new bulbs for her expansive gardens. She is planning some fishing dates with friends.
Clymer loves to go “bear watching in Gatlinburg and snow birding in Florida.” A trip out West is on the agenda.
“When things get over with COVID, I want to put my name of the list to be a sub for cafeteria work,” she said. “That means I have the luxury to work when they need me and when I want to. I miss the staff there. They are my family.”