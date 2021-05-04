The Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame recently announced longtime Lebanon radio personality Coleman Walker will be included in the organization’s 2021 induction class.
Walker’s career in radio spans 60 years, starting Feb. 12, 1961, when he was 21 years old.
His current program, “Coleman and Company,” debuted in 1993 and has become a popular program on weekday mornings on WCOR/WANT.
Walker chats with politicians, business leaders, community activists, volunteers and other guests on the show.
In 2016, Walker described his program to The Wilson Post as "live, spontaneous and unrehearsed. I don't do a lot of preparation. It's pretty laidback and relaxed."
Walker, a 1958 Lebanon High School graduate, has been married to his wife, Helen, for nearly 60 years and the couple has three sons: Clark, Brian and Mike and several grandchildren.