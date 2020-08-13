Dr. Paul Stumb, who was named Cumberland University’s 26th president in 2015, will be celebrating his fifth anniversary in that role when classes begin Monday, Aug. 17.
With Stumb as president, Cumberland University has seen record enrollment each year. When he became president, the university’s enrollment was 1,550 students. Last year the enrollment was 2,550 students. Also, more than 40 faculty members have been added since 2015.
Stumb has been part of the Cumberland University community since 2003 when he joined the faculty as an adjunct professor. He moved to a fulltime position when he became dean of the Labry School of Business in 2005 for 10 years before moving into the president’s role.
Stumb has an undergraduate degree in engineering from Auburn University, master’s degrees from Cumberland the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a PhD from UTK as well. He retired from the Navy Reserves after 26 years and had the rank of commander.
His enthusiasm for his job and the Cumberland community have remained high since 2015.
“I tell people all the time I have the best job on the planet — and I really believe I do,” Stumb said in a recent interview with the Wilson Post conducted on Zoom. “I am so fortunate and blessed to have this position. I thank the board of trustees individually and collectively whenever I see them for giving me the opportunity to lead this venerable (178-year-old) institution.”
Here are some other topics covered by the interview, which has been edited for length.
Question: What are some updates on major university projects?
“The campus is expanding. In the past couple of years, we bought the Cumberland Corner which was nine contiguous properties. We are evaluating what we want to put on the property and how we can raise the money to do that. We bought the former Journey Church; we now call it Alumni Hall. We bought the Phoenix plaza from Phillip and Darlene Craighead. We purchased another home on McClain this week. We’ve purchased three this year. We are trying to expand our geographic footprint.”
Question: What’s the biggest item remaining on your University to-do list?
“Well, if you’d asked me six months ago my answer would be very different. The virus has upset everyone’s apple cart. I heard a quote the other day that we are all in the same storm, we are just on different sizes and types of ships. I was on the (USS) Reagan once. It has everything on that ship: 5,000 sailors, its own theaters. Cumberland is akin to that I believe. We are like a ship. We have everything. We have students that live here or around the campus. We feed them here. We have our own chaplain and nurse.
“We have a defined strategic plan. And it outlines our priorities for us. What we’ve been focused on for the last several years are targeted enrollment growth — specific areas, we are focused on friend-building, and lastly infrastructure improvements. And I’ll give credit to my team. We’ve made good progress in all those areas. We’ve had record enrollment growth each of the last five years. We’ve worked hard on expanding our friend building and it’s through a lot of different things. It’s through the Phoenix Ball. It’s through community service … We (students) will do over 10,000 hours of work in this community. That’s important to us.
“And then infrastructure. That consists of our grounds and buildings of course but also the people. More than 50 percent of our faculty wasn’t here five years ago. Some of that was due to attrition and retirement but some of it is due to addition and growth. Nevertheless, we have a growing and expanding faculty.”
Question: Name a project that you thought was maybe a longshot but you got it done.
“Some of the infrastructure projects, I put them into two categories: seen and unseen.
“We’ve spent over a million dollars tuckpointing (re-filling eroded mortar joints in between bricks) on Memorial Hall, this iconic building that’s over 120 years old. And by the way, we are not going to get a single new student because we have better tuckpointing on this building. Nobody sees that. We’ve spent over $400,000 on boilers in Memorial Hall to heat this building. Again, no student comes because of that.
“Some of the more visible include things like improvements on our athletic facilities. Our improvements on our Billy D. Ellis softball field, renaming our basketball court after Coach Cliff Ellis (one of only four coaches to take four different teams to the NCAA tournament). Our new McClain Circle entrance. We had never had a defined point of entry to our campus, and now we do. The McClain family gave the money to do that. That wound up being major. I thought it would cost a half million (dollars) and it wound up costing us $1.5 million.”
Question: The pandemic has highlighted the medical profession. How has the Jeanette Rudy School of Nursing benefitted from that?
“Our nurses remain in high demand. Every one of our nurses who graduates gets a job. One of the things that we have really focused on is ABCI. It’s an acronym I made up and it stands for Assessment Based Continuous Improvement. We try to do that in all of our programs and our nursing program is a great example of that. A few years ago, our NCLEX (licensing exam) pass rate had fallen low and we got called into the state boards. Last year we got it up and this year it was almost 100 percent. Again, it was a result assessment based continual improvement.”
Question: Higher education was already transitioning to virtual format before the pandemic. How has COVID-19 affected that?
“Our faculty had to be agile. We adapted to that really quickly. Some were already headed that route while others had to catch up to the technology. But we made a strategic decision a few years ago. I harken back to (former General Electric CEO) Jack Welch. He said “If you don’t have competitive advantage, don’t try to compete.” And my belief is that we don’t have an advantage. We have our toe in the water in a few programs, but that’s not our forte. We had to move to that last spring but my hope is that we don’t have to remain there. We’re going to use a hybrid approach this fall. We are going to have some on ground and some online.”
Question: There’s been increased enrollment at Cumberland the last five years. Is there a danger to that?
“There is. A growing enrollment stresses our infrastructure even though it’s intentional. The first year it was parking. We didn’t have anywhere to park. So, we built a parking lot and had to lease parking. We use the churches — St. Francis Cabrini and ran a shuttle from Immanuel all day long. They’re great examples of partners and friends in the community.
“Our dining hall is at capacity. We’ve had to add to some satellite dining space. Our classroom space isn’t enough. That’s the reason we’ve bought the Phoenix Plaza and The Journey Church. So yes, there are issues. We’ve added faculty and staff and as I mentioned and we don’t have enough office space for them. We don’t have enough of anything right now, really.”
What is one good thing and one negative thing you see coming in the next five years?
“We have plans for new buildings. We have a master building plan now. And that includes a new science and nursing building and an addition to Phillips Dining Hall. It has to happen. Our goal is to be at 3,600 students in the next five years. One of the benefits of Cumberland is being in this Middle Tennessee ring around Nashville that is growing so quickly. I have numerous colleagues at other universities who are envious of my position.
“In terms of negative, we have so many senior faculty members that have impacted so many lives over their careers here that will be retiring in the next five years. It’s certainly going to be a challenge to replace them.”