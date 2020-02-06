Local Judge, community leader and family man Judge Michael Collins has officially announced his campaign for Circuit Court Judge in the Republican primary on March 3, 2020.
Wilson, Smith and Macon counties are included in this primary race. Guided by his faith and conservative principles, Collins’ belief is to follow the law, protect the community, and help others. Judge Collins believes his experience on the bench as General Sessions Judge has prepared him for the Circuit Court.
Born and raised in Middle Tennessee, Collins said his philosophy has always been simply to, “hold dangerous criminals accountable, protect victims and their families, help non-violent drug addicted offenders lead purposeful lives and protect and defend the Constitution.”
A native of Carthage, Collins was a gifted athlete in high school and was recognized all-state in multiple sports. He also excelled in the classroom, graduating in the Top 10 of his class and later graduated cum laude with a B.S. in criminal justice administration at Middle Tennessee State University.
Collins attended the University of Memphis law school and graduated in 2001 before coming home to Carthage to practice law. In 2014, Collins was elected General Sessions Judge where he currently serves on the bench. He was also elected to the Smith County School Board where he served as chairman of the board.
Collins has been involved in numerous philanthropic and community organizations including the Rotary Club, volunteer coach at Smith County High School and Carthage Elementary and coach for the Little League and Minor League youth baseball.
Collins was appointed by former Gov. Bill Haslam to serve on the Recovery Court Advisory Committee to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and awarded the Community Impact Award from the Drug Prevention Coalition. As founder of the first Misdemeanor Recovery Court in his district and founder of Bridging the Gap, Collins has been recognized as a leader in his efforts to curb drug addiction and help addicts lead lives of purpose.
Collins strong commitment to the community came from his father Harold “Slick” Collins, who is known throughout Middle Tennessee for his volunteerism and involvement in youth sports. His mother, Cindy, was a registered nurse and devout Christian before her untimely death to cancer.
His stepmother, Wanda, is a devout Christian, active in her church and has volunteered beside his dad in youth sports. Michael has been married for 20 years to his wife, Selicia, a special education teacher. They have two children, a son, Case, and daughter, Lucy. The Collins family is active at Carthage First Baptist Church where Michael teaches Sunday School and serves as a deacon.