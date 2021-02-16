Wilson County has a new chief judicial commissioner with ties to the Baltimore Police Department following last year’s investigation into her predecessor.
The Wilson County Commission approved the appointment of Lisa Coltogirone. The position will have an annual salary of $68,500.
Judicial commissioners issue arrest and search warrants, approve bonds and set court appearance dates, administer protection orders and other tasks.
Coltogirone graduated Washburn School of Law with honors, and has been a practicing attorney for 25 years. She’s licensed to practice law in Missouri, Maryland and Tennessee.
She served as assistant state’s attorney, specializing in narcotics prosecutions in Baltimore, and worked as attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police prior to joining the Baltimore Police Department as an officer in its uniform patrol division.
“I am so honored to be selected as the new director of judicial commissioners here in Wilson County. I take this position very seriously. I think this office has very important work to do, and it’s a very important spoke in the wheels of the criminal justice system,” Coltogirone said. “I pledge to perform my duties as the director of judicial commissioners in an exemplary manner and lead the office of the judicial commissioners to be an example for all other jurisdictions in Tennessee to follow.”
Coltogirone and her husband, Michael, who is a retired Baltimore police officer, have two children.
The Tennessee State Comptroller’s office issued a report last year after its investigation found former Wilson County Chief Judicial Commissioner Randy Hankins, who retired Aug. 25, received pay by falsely reporting at least 416 hours he did not work.
“As with any organization like this, there’s some leeway with directors as far as office hours and times. You assume everybody would do what they’re supposed to do, which I guess is what happened here. We felt it would be best to have another set of eyes on this than what was in the past,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, who said the county added oversight measures following the investigation.