Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with lots of sunshine late. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.