LEBANON -- Award-winning outdoor writer John L. Sloan died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 9. Sloan, 75, had been in declining health for the past several months.
Born in Lincoln, Ill., he spent much of his youth in Louisiana where he discovered his love for fishing and hunting.
He earned a degree in animal science/communication from the University of Wyoming and was involved with professional rodeo for much of his young adulthood.
A decorated member of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association, Sloan also earned awards from the Tennessee Press Association and the Tennessee Outdoor Writers Association.
During his prolific career, he wrote for most of the major archery publications and for several years served as Editor-at-Large for Bow & Arrow Hunting Magazine.
In April, Sloan was the subject of a feature article by Ken Beck. The following is an excerpt from that piece.
“I’ve written over 5,000 articles and some of ’em are actually true,” said Sloan, who terms his writing style as nostalgic fiction. “Writing is my No. 1 passion, but my hunting and fishing fuels that passion.
“For many years I made a decent living as a writer. I’ve written screenplays, books, videos and many newspaper and magazine articles. I have the longest continuously running outdoor column in the world — since 1978.”
The weatherworn wordsmith has churned out a lifetime’s worth of tales for most major hunting and fishing publications and his appropriately titled “Outdoors” column has been running in The Wilson Post since 1987.
Along the paper trail he has captured over 150 awards including the 2002 President’s Award for best outdoor story of the year.
John is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Jeanne (Smoot) Sloan; children Rachael (Matt) Wrye and Jason (Jolene) Sloan; grandchildren Logan, Haven, Grayson and Charlotte; and sister Elizabeth Phillips.
He is preceded in death by his parents William Sloan and Lillian Pigg.
His remains have been donated to medical science. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lebanon's Fellowship House -- http://www.buzzfile.com/business/College-Street-Fellowship-House-615-449-3891?fbclid=IwAR1y72eGl-jJkXLUF8Hh68jSjGMUXfHQV7IU_GuHLb-r5QhCoLAmlHSsjGA
A more extensive look at John's life and career will be published in the June 17 print edition of The Wilson Post.