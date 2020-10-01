LHS graduate Brian Bates on stage -
Lebanon High graduate Brian Bates (Class of 1990) will be among three comedians appearing Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Capitol Theatre for a night of laughter.
The curtain goes up at 7 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.capitoltheatretn.com or by calling (615) 784-4014. Also on the bill are funny guys Jonnie W. and headliner Ed Wiley.
Bates is a Lebanon native who now travels the country performing at comedy clubs and theaters.
His DryBar comedy special "Uber Important" was released in early 2020. He's now one of the hosts of the Nateland Podcast with fellow comedians Nate Bargatze and Aaron Weber.
Wiley, a native Georgian, lives on a south Georgia farm with his wife, six children, eight cats, a dog, too many goats, and one rabbit -- a homeschool paradise.
Ed blends just the right mix of stand-up, crowd work, guitar, and impressions to bring a clean, relevant show with something for everyone.
Jonnie W. is a Knoxville native who now calls Lebanon home. He travels the country performing at churches and corporate events. He recently performed on Huckabee on TBN.
Jonnie blends his great singing voice and guitar playing into an off-beat standup comedy show that's hilarious for the entire family.