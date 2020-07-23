Lebanon businessman Jimmy Comer has purchased the property where The Lebanon Democrat has been located since 1956.
Comer purchased the property at 402 N. Cumberland St. on June 22 for $650,000 from David Paxton, president and CEO of Paxton Media Group. That company purchased the property for $630,000 about a year ago.
“There are no immediate or long-term plans for the property at this point,” Comer said. “It’s an investment.”
The property has a land market value of $203,000, according to Tennessee Comptroller Office real estate assessment. It has a $425,100 improvement value to make its total market appraisal $628,100, according to the department.
Comer is the president and owner of Comerica Enterprises, Inc., which is listed in the “business consultant” category by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Comer is also on the board of directors of Wilson Bank & Trust.
The property is zoned commercial, and includes two additional buildings that don’t house the newspaper.
“I know they’ll operate out of there until the end of August,” said Comer, who said he would reassess the property at that time and begin to consider his options. “It’s in a great location. I’m told anywhere between 16,000-18,000 cars travel by the location a day. Time will tell.”
Another Paxton Media Group publication, The Hartsville Vidette, has closed its office in Trousdale County and moved its editorial operations to Lebanon.
“Like many small businesses, we have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Hartsville Vidette Publisher Mike Alexieff said. “Much of our staff has been working remotely, which turned out not to be as disruptive as we thought. In addition, newspapers do not have near the walk-in traffic they used to. Days will go by without a customer coming to the door. Finally, given the first two factors, it’s an obvious cost-saving measure.”
Calls to Paxton Media Group were not returned.