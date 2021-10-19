The Wilson County Commission filled vacant seats for the commission, the Wilson County Schools board and general sessions court at its monthly meeting on Monday night.
The commission appointed Richard Brown to fill the vacant Wilson County Commission District 2 seat, Melissa Lynn to fill the vacant Wilson County School Board Zone 3 seat and Jimmy Lea to fill the future vacancy of the General Sessions Division II Judge seat.
A majority vote of the 23 commissioners at the meeting was needed for appointment. Candidates were nominated by a commissioner.
WCS Board
Lynn is a former Wilson County educator and remained active in several aspects of county education.
“I had the privilege of working with Melissa Lynn at Rutland Elementary for seven years,” said Carroll Oakland School teacher Blake Hunt, who spoke in favor of Lynn’s appointment.
Hunt said Lynn has always put the interest of her students’ first.
“As an educator myself and from an educator’s perspective, it would be a wonderful addition to the board to have someone who has recently come out of the classroom and is intimately acquainted with the need, rigor and all of the things that come with being an educator today,” Hunt said.
John Woodall was the other candidate for the school board seat. Lynn will serve as the Zone 3 representative in the unexpired term until August 2024. She will replace former board member Jon White, who resigned in September.
General Sessions court
Lea currently serves as the assistant District Attorney General and will take over the general sessions judgeship following Judge Haywood Barry’s retirement at the end of this year. He will serve in the role until next year’s general election.
Attorney Jack Lowery Jr. spoke in favor of Lea’s appointment.
“I know his character. I know the zeal he has for the law. I have been on the opposite side of Jimmy Lea on many occasions, but he would be a wonderful judge for this county to have,” Lowery said.
Lea graduated the Nashville School of Law in 2002 and joined the Wilson County District Attorney Office in 2007.
Wilson County Commission
Richard Brown will serve as the commission’s District 2 representative through Aug. 31, 2022. The seat is a part of the 2022 general election.
“(Richard Brown) has lived in District 2 for 15-plus years. He’s a veteran who served honorably in three wars with the 82nd Airborne,” Wilson County GOP chairman Brad Lytle said. “Rick has years of experience managing in business multimillion-dollar budgets with multiple locations, lots of staff – hiring, training and he’s worked in strategic planning. We feel that these would be very helpful for the commission and to the citizens of Wilson County.”
Brown replaced former commissioner Cyndi Bannach, who resigned last month after she announced she was moving out of the district.
Health Department recognition
The Wilson County Commission recognized Darlene Brown, supervisor of medical services, and Brittany Cox, assistant regional director at Mid-Cumberland Regional Health, along with the health department staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission presented the pair with a proclamation and plaque after the group “rallied their manpower and resources to ensure that COVID-19 testing was accessible to the public”
The department has administered more than 39,800 vaccines in Wilson County since the onset of the pandemic.
“Brittany Cox and (Darlene Brown) came in and carried us through a very, very, very tough time – lots of unknown. I cannot express my gratitude enough for both of these ladies here that just did an outstanding job,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.