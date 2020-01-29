The Wilson County Commission found itself sailing in strange waters at its January meeting on Monday night, voting on two items often thought of as federal government issues.
A crowd of nearly 200 citizens packed into the commission chamber and overflowed into the hallways ahead of votes on resolutions regarding refugee resettlement and the Second Amendment.
The commission considered a resolution to declare Wilson County a Second Amendment sanctuary county. The resolution included more than 17 points, many quoting from the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and Supreme Court rulings re-affirming the right to bear arms.
Many cities and counties in Virginia have declared themselves Second Amendment “sanctuaries” as the state likely moves toward stricter gun laws.
District 14 Commissioner Tommy Jones made a motion to table the resolution.
“This is something we shouldn’t be voting on here in my opinion,” Jones said. His comments were met with a volley of “No’s” from the gallery. “Do your job,” one person shouted.
District 3 Commissioner Bobby Franklin joined the discussion.
“There were 17 commissioners (present) when this was in committee. This passed unanimously,” Franklin said.
“I just got word that Rutherford County passed this. I’ve been told by some people that Tennessee is not in danger of losing Second Amendment rights. Yet there’s already bills filed in the legislature right now, red flag bills filed right now, where one complaint against anyone with a carry permit can be confiscated.”
Franklin said that he thought the resolution would send a clear message to the state and federal government about the county’s stance. His comments were met with boisterous applause.
Outbursts from the gallery led to County Mayor Randall Hutto requesting a deputy to come into the chamber to help restore order.
The motion to table the resolution was defeated 17-6. Immediately the commission voted on the resolution which passed 19-0 with four abstentions and two absent.
Many citizens stood and applauded. “Abstaining is the same thing as a no vote!” one man said.
Refugee resettlement stance
The first resolution of the meeting proposed that Wilson County refuse to consent to the resettlement of refugees in the county.
The resolution comes on the heels of an executive order made by President Donald Trump five months ago stating the new policy of the federal government in refugee resettlement is to work with only state and local governments “that are eager and equipped to support their successful integration into American society and the labor force.”
Gov. Bill Lee recently announced that Tennessee would participate in the resettlement program, much to the angst of many lawmakers within his own party.
Jones made a motion to table the resolution indefinitely. His motion was seconded by District 20 Commissioner Annette Stafford.
“This is a national issue, a state issue. I just don’t feel like this is something we should be voting on,” Jones said.
District 12 Commissioner Terry Ashe said, “I’ve been here a long time and there’s two things you do as county commissioners: you either vote to spend money or you vote not to spend money,” drawing laughter from the crowd. Ashe clarified that he didn’t want the commission to get “tied up” with the national policy.
The resolution was tabled indefinitely by a 16-6 vote with one abstention and two absent, drawing applause from the crowd.