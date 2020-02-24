Line item transfers to pay for administrative staff at Green Hill High School was on the agendas for both the Wilson County’s education and budget committees at their Feb. 13 meeting.
The transfer of monies from the teachers’ line items in the amount of $221,885 will go to the principal and assistant principals at GHHS, according to WCS spokesman Bart Barker.
The line item for Principal Kevin Dawson was $50,000. The line item for the three assistant principals was $115,000.
The other costs were Social Security, retirement and Medicare costs, among other payroll deductions. Travel, in the amount of $11,000, was included. A Career Technical Education line item was transferred to communications for the purchase of computers, according to WCS Finance Director Mickey Hall.
Barker explained that the money was not used for teacher salaries.
“This money is left from vacant positions until they get filled, teachers on leave without pay, (and other situations),” he said.
Barker noted that, “no new money is being requested from the commission. We are only moving monies within our budget.”
The measure passed unanimously and was approved later that night by the budget committee.
Hall said that after rezoning, there will be approximately 1,225 students at GHHS, Mt. Juliet High School will have around 1,500 students and Lebanon High School will stay around 1,750. Numbers for Watertown High School were not available.