The next time it rains, Brittney McGregor and her daughter Ambria won’t fulfill their ritual of running out into the raindrops, a favorite activity that began when the brown-eyed daughter raced her mother to the mailbox in a storm when she was a little girl.
“We will never do that again,” McGregor said. “We will in heaven.”
McGregor said that memory sustains her as she processes the last month of gut-wrenching pain. Ambria, 16, was in a car accident while leaving a church youth group meeting on Dec. 7. The Green Hill High School student died from her injuries three weeks later.
Her family said it seems like a lifetime ago.
The friend to all, straight-A student, athlete, and beloved daughter and sister fought a brave fight against her injuries at TriStar Skyline Medical Center as the Mt. Juliet community prayed for her survival.
Purple (the teen’s favorite color) ribbons were in many places across the city. The building lights at the Mt. Juliet Police Department were set on purple, the city’s clock tower shined a purple hue and social media filled up with “#AmbriaStrong” logos and messages.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened at General Kershaw Drive and Rebel Road. Family members said Ambria and her best friend, Lily Monterroza, left the Wednesday night youth group meeting at Hermitage Church of the Nazarene and were headed to view Christmas lights. Monterroza survived with “lots of bruises and extreme soreness.”
Ambria got her driver’s license less than two months before the accident, her mother said. There was a brief discussion with the clerk about checking the box for organ donation.
“It was asked and I wasn’t 100 percent sure she checked it; you know that all happens so fast,” McGregor said. “She turned to me and said it may freak her out. But she did check it. But knowing her, I was not surprised at all.”
McGregor said her daughter’s heart went to a little boy and her liver went to Teresa Loveday, the mother of one of McGregor’s friends. There was a total of five organ donations.
Celebration of Life
On Jan. 2, more than 700 people filled Hermitage Church of the Nazarene (located just miles from the car accident) for Ambria’s Celebration of Life.
During the two-hour visitation Brittney, Ambria’s dad Ryder, and her brother Dylon, 24, hugged everyone who stood in a line going out the church door to offer condolences. Some people stood in line for as long as 45 minutes.
“A little doubt about how many people would show up for our little girl,” McGregor said quietly a few days after the event, preferring to talk about her daughter in the present tense. “My son had no doubt at all. We hugged so many people, hours at a time and it did our hearts good and gave us comfort.”
McGregor said a family member who also lost a child gave them advice.
“She said for each hug we gave it would give away the sadness,” McGregor said. “We gave away a lot in hugs, but there is plenty of sadness remaining.”
Five of the nurses who helped to care for Ambria attended the service. According to Ryder and family friends, many of the nurses volunteered for extra work shifts to care for the girl and came to the hospital on their days off to paint her fingernails and wash and brush her hair.
The family are members of Cross Point Church and Ambria attended youth events at Hermitage Church of the Nazarene. Cross Point Pastor Kyle Sullivan is a family friend and could barely hold his composure as he praised Ambria.
“It feels unjust to be here as Ambria is just 16 years old,” he said, standing on the stage in front of the girl’s purple-flowered covered casket. “We are bringing the heartbroken together today. We are here to catch our breath and center our feet on the ground.”
He said Ambria loved to pass out church programs as people walked into the Sunday service.
“Ambria loved to usher people to God,” said Sullivan.
From the family
McGregor was steady as she made it to the podium to honor her daughter. She wrote a letter to Ambria, saying she knows she’s “whole” in heaven. She encouraged everyone, particularly her daughter’s friends, to keep talking about Ambria. “We want to hear her name,” she said.
“She had the most beautiful brown eyes,” said McGregor, who used the term “forever grateful” often in her letter. “And a smile that lit up the room.”
She said she remembered her little girl’s laugh, and said, “Your heart is kind and good as gold.” They drove through Mt. Juliet with the music up and the windows down.
“We tried to catch the sunset at the lake,” McGregor said at the Celebration of Life. “I will continue to do that and know you will be next to me. This hurts my heart for the person who won’t be there beside me.”
Dylon paid homage to his sister, who was eight years younger.
“She is my heart, soul and peace and reason why my light shines,” he said, gripping the podium. “You are my best friend and sister. I never thought I’d have to do this. This much pain, sadness and emptiness. Nobody should have to.”
He said he remembered the day his sister was born when he vowed to protect her as her big brother.
Dylon said he felt guilty about the car crash and would trade places with her in a heartbeat. He talked about laughing so hard with Ambria and how he taught her to throw a mean spiral football.
“Every step I take is for you,” he said in tears. “Until I see you again, you are my guardian angel.”
The teen’s friends
Meg Buchanan is the director of CD Attack Volleyball where Ambria played. She said there are plans to display Ambria’s No. 3 jersey in the team’s gym. There are also plans to have a tournament next month to help raise money for the family’s medical bills.
Buchanan said Ambria, a softball star before she began playing volleyball, was a team leader and had participated in six practices with the older competition team.
“She was the best and so excited about making the best of the best level of play,” she said. “Ambria was a kid you could depend on. She really tried her hardest and the epitome of a team player. This is a huge loss as a club and personally. She finally made it to the top and we are devastated.”
After Ambria’s death, Buchanan said the players all showed up at practice wearing purple.
“We all knew something was not right at all with her absence. The girls playing her position were rooting for her,” Buchanan said.
The approximately 1,660 students at Green Hill came back to class from winter break last week without this “bright light.” Since the school opened in August of 2020, two students have died. Last November, senior Gavin Cole lost his life in a motorcycle accident. His parking place in the school parking lot was turned into a memorial. Green Hill Principal Kevin Dawson said the same will be done for Ambria’s parking spot.
Dawson said people can leave flowers, write chalk messages, and visit Ambria’s parking spot.
“Ambria made a positive impression on all of those around her — teachers, students and parents as evidenced by the turnout at her Celebration of Life and the signs and ribbons all around town,” he said.
“From the interactions I have had with students and conversations with parents, they are doing well considering the terrible circumstance of losing a friend. I believe they were able to participate in some opportunities for closure while having that additional time away. I know some students met at houses to make signs and go distribute ribbons; there were a couple of candlelight vigils as well.”
Mia Agee was a friend of Ambria’s and part of the church youth group.
“Ambria very quickly became a huge part of our group,” said Agee. “She had a lot of friends here and left that night with her best friend Lily.”
Agee described Ambria as “light and gentle, a very kind soul. She was very deep, not shallow and always talked about peace.”
A father’s words
Ryder McGregor spoke of his “princess, my baby, my angel love.”
He talked of two miscarriages before he and Brittney were blessed with Ambria.
“She has the prettiest brown eyes I’ve ever seen,” he said with a smile. “I instantly felt a love I’ve never known before for my baby girl”
As tears streamed, he called it a “soft, delicate precious love.”
They fished together and he talked of her volleyball and softball adventures.
