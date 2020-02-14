The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, has opened its annual scholarship application process.
Scholarships in Wilson County include:
- Lebanon High School Scholarship Fund
- John and Belinda Havron Scholarship Fund
- Watertown High School Fund
- JubiLee Scholarship Fund
The deadline to apply is March 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Applications are available online at www.cfmt.org. Applicants will be notified of results in mid-May. Students may be eligible for multiple scholarships and need to submit only one application.
In 2019, The Community Foundation awarded scholarships to 320 individual students totaling $715,850 in funding to students attending accredited schools throughout the United States. The Foundation administers more than 125 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic groups.