CFMT_logo - ONLINE ONLY

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, has opened its annual scholarship application process.

Scholarships in Wilson County include: 

  • Lebanon High School Scholarship Fund
  • John and Belinda Havron Scholarship Fund
  • Watertown High School Fund
  • JubiLee Scholarship Fund

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Applications are available online at www.cfmt.org. Applicants will be notified of results in mid-May. Students may be eligible for multiple scholarships and need to submit only one application.

In 2019, The Community Foundation awarded scholarships to 320 individual students totaling $715,850 in funding to students attending accredited schools throughout the United States. The Foundation administers more than 125 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic groups. 

Tags

Recommended for you