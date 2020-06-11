Lebanon and Wilson County leaders recently honored the Lebanon Special School District Team Neon and school nutrition staff for their efforts to provide food following the March tornado and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 12-member Team Neon organized following the March tornado and utilized the district’s two summer feeding mobile cafes — The Neon and The Neon Remix — to distribute more than 400 adult meals and about 700 children meals in the few weeks after the tornado.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting schools and businesses, Team Neon has distributed more than 41,000 meals.
Team Neon members are: Bonnie Bernhardy, Toni Buchanan, Ryan Conner, Stacey Conner, Christine Johnson, Shawnie Oberholtzer, Rhonda Richie, Debbie Spencer, Byars Dowdy Elementary school resource office Glenn Johnson, Winfree Bryant Middle school resource officer Michael Randolph, LSSD Child Nutrition supervisor Angie Ballard and Castle Heights Elementary cafeteria manager Pam McPeak.
“You guys have been our frontline heroes and we can’t tell you how much we appreciate you,” LSSD Family Resource Center director Beth Petty said.
The group also received recognition from Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, a former LSSD employee.
“I understood what it meant to be a family because I saw you take care of kids year after year, and go above and beyond, and that was part of a regular day that you made sure every need was met with those children,” Hutto said. “This is another example of what you do to make a difference in our community.”
Petty also recognized the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for its partnership with the food program.
“They have not told us ‘no’ any time throughout all of this,” Petty said.
LSSD Director Scott Benson said the district identified three goals following the tornado and as the pandemic worsened — encourage families, feed children and keep students connected to learning.
“What we get to do every day is fun. We enjoy doing it,” McPeak said. “All I did was send out a text to my normal girls and they were like, ‘What time do you need me?’ When we went into COVID-19, they said, ‘What do you need? I couldn’t do this without them. It takes all of us to do it.”
The group also recognized the Leadership Wilson group Stuff the Bus, which raised about $20,000 that will be split between Lebanon and Wilson County schools for summer feeding programs.
The district will continue to provide meals on Monday and Thursday with parent pickups at Byars Dowdy from 10:30-11:15 a.m., and Castle Heights from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Meals will also be delivered to various neighborhoods throughout Lebanon. Meals are free to anyone under 18.
For information, go to lssd.org and click on the COVID-19 resources tab.