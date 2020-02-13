Wilson County’s three community theatre companies are in full swing with a number of shows kicking off the spring season.
From a musical about beloved comic character Charlie Brown to a play based on the movie, “Akeelah and the Bee” there is something that will hit the stage for audiences of all ages.
Audience of One
Audience of One kicks off the spring season in March with “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” This is the first time that AOO will incorporate a live orchestra into one of its shows. The show is directed by Angie Dee with musical direction by Dr. John Ray, who also serves as conductor. Alex Dee is coordinating the choreography.
There is a small cast for this show. Will Deffendall plays Charlie Brown, Rachael Baldwin is Lucy Van Pelt, Walker Burdine is Lucy’s brother, Linus, Abi Williams plays Sally Brown, Braden Bruce plays Schroeder and Alex Dee plays Snoopy.
Show dates are March 5-8. The show on March 7 is part of a Tennessee Central Railway Museum train ride.
“Audience members can enjoy a Broadway-style train ride before arriving at the Capitol Theatre to watch the show,” Angie Dee said.
Encore Theatre Company
“Love Letters,” which is a favorite of Encore audiences, will again hit the stage at the Mt. Juliet theatre company.
Directed by Joel Meriwether, the show is a drama written by A.R. Gurney about unrequited love. It has been produced by Encore around Valentine’s Day in the past. The show runs Feb. 20-23.
The cast includes Bowd Beal, Amy McManus, Ann Street-Kavanagh, Ann Gwinn, Tony Berlui, Matt Smith, Memory Strong and Suzie Kerr-Wright. The musical direction is by Kevin Guinn.
Donna Willis of the theatre company said, “Since Encore is a non-profit community theater run entirely by volunteers, we select shows that we feel have a great appeal to the community as both actors and audience.”
Centerstage Theatre Company
Centerstage Theatre Company presents “Akeelah and the Bee,” Feb. 28 through March 6. Directed by Shawna Rayford, the show is based on the 2006 film and book about a student and the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The play is written by Cheryl West.
This show will be performed at Baird Chapel on the campus of Cumberland University.
AUDIENCE OF ONE
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”
When: March 5-7 (7 p.m.), March 8 (3 p.m.)
Where: Capitol Theatre, 110 W. Main St., Lebanon
Tickets: www.capitoltheatretn.com or at the door. Field trips available: March 2-4. Call Elizabeth at (615) 784-4014
CENTERSTAGE THEATRE COMPANY
“Akeelah and the Bee”
When: Feb. 28-March 8
Where: Baird Chapel at Cumberland University, 1 Cumberland Square, Lebanon
Tickets: Iddy & Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square or www.brownpapertickets.com
ENCORE THEATRE COMPANY
Plays: “Love Letters” - Feb. 20-23; “Barely Heirs” March 6-15; “Anne of Green Gables” April 3-19; “Curious Savage” May 1-10.
Where: 6970 Lebanon Rd., Mt. Juliet
Tickets: www.ticketsnashville.com, (615) 628-9100 or at the door