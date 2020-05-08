While ridership on the WeGo Star (formerly Music City Star) has plummeted drastically because of COVID-19 ramifications, work continues on planned projects related to the commuter train.
The expansion of parking at the Mt. Juliet station, installation of new ticket vending machines (TVMs) and validators at all Star train stations, and replacement of eight passenger cars are in full swing.
According to WeGo Public Transit Information Officer Amanda Clelland, there was an average of 1,300 riders per day on the Star at the end of February. Even after a tornado in March, daily ridership was just over 1,000 once the tracks were cleared of debris and service was restored.
“With both the state and Davidson County Safer-at-Home orders, ridership dropped precipitously,” Clelland said. “For the entire month of April thus far, our daily ridership has averaged around 67 rides per day.”
Those 67 riders are spread over two trains in the mornings and afternoons, so there is plenty of room for safe social distancing during the commute.
Mt. Juliet parking lot
The expansion project is expected to add 99 parking spaces, which will include three handicap accessible spaces. It is expected to be complete by next January.
Clelland said that the parking lot work is not expected to affect train service in any way.
According to Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee meeting records, the board authorized a project total cost not to exceed $2,166,125. Federal grants, matched with state and local funds, will pay for the cost of the project.
According to RTA records, daily ridership at the Mt. Juliet station has increased eight percent over the last three years to 186 passengers each day (prior to the Safer-at-Home orders). However, RTA officials said the current parking lot accommodates only 163 cars. Nearby business owners have complained that commuters use parking spaces there when the station lot is full.
Fare collection machines
Platform work for the installation of the fare validators will begin this week or next week at the Mt. Juliet station.
After the machines are installed at the Mt. Juliet station, the project moves to the Davidson County stations, then on to the three remaining Wilson County stations. The entire project is scheduled to take about six months.
The project is funded in the RTA’s FY2019 Capital Plan with federal dollars matched with state and local funding. Clelland said the cost of the project cannot exceed $450,314.
The new TVMs will issue reloadable fare cards and single-use tickets for use at the train stations and Metro Nashville buses. Currently riders are issued paper magnetic cards. With the new system, riders will be able to reload their cards with money at the TVM, or add passes, according to Clelland. Each unit cost about $41,000.
“They have a relatively high cost because they are operating in an exposed environment and need to protect internal components against the elements, in addition to potential vandalism or tampering so transactions remain secure,” Clelland said.
Riders will tap their card on the platform validator before boarding the train and the validator deducts the fare. The validators can also scan barcodes from a smartphone app.
Passenger car replacements
Eight “new to WeGo” passenger cars are being prepared for use at the Lebanon railyard.
“We’re evaluating the readiness of these passenger cars by testing all components while the cars are in the railyard prior to being put into service for customers,” Clelland said. “Cosmetic upgrades include any interior repairs needed and branding the cars as WeGo.”
The eight refurbished cars are expected to be put into service at the same time this summer. Each has 140 seats per car, the same as the current passenger car seating. The RTA board approved the purchase for $5.6 million.