The WeGo Star commuter train will not operate Tuesday morning because of track conditions related to Tuesday morning’s tornado in the Nashville area.
Also the No. 6 Lebanon Pike bus will operate only between downtown Nashville and Donelson Station because of road conditions
WeGo Operations staff has been out on the roads since the early morning hours, assessing road conditions after last night’s tornado through the Midstate.
WeGo operational management will continue to monitor road conditions and provide service updates as necessary.