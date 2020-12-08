The Speedway Industrial Park on the Nashville Superspeedway campus is now home to one company that will work to create packaging for COVID-19 vaccines.
Cold Chain Technologies will occupy a 255,000-square-foot facility on Richard Petty Way as a planned company expansion to meet the growing demands of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Cold Chain develops insulated thermal packaging for temperature-sensitive products. The company consolidated its operations in La Vergne with the opening of the Lebanon facility.
Cold Chain will employ more than 250 people, tripling the capacity of the company, which similarly ramped up production in 2009 in response to the H1N1 virus and necessary packaging needed for vaccine distribution.
“This speaks to our ability to scale up and provide comprehensive solutions to meet critical needs in times like these,” Cold Chain CEO Ranjeet Banerjee said. “Our longstanding history and partnerships through previous pandemics, coupled with our unparalleled, deep engineering and testing lab capabilities, position us to tackle this COVID challenge. Our packaging solutions will help ensure the integrity of these vaccines during transit and enable the safe delivery of vaccinations.”
The plant will utilize 17 water-based gel lines and 13 work cells and other technology with deep frozen solutions capable of maintaining below 70 degrees Celsius.
“Staffing — the people part of this endeavor — has been our biggest concern,” Tennessee Plant Manager Jim Griffith said. “But everything from securing the new building to installing the required utilities and machinery to hiring the workforce has all come together in a two-month timeframe.”