An undisclosed e-commerce logistics company has its sights set on land around the Nashville Superspeedway to build a facility, according to county business leaders.
Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board executive director G.C. Hixson said the project is nicknamed “Blue Bird” and features a company looking to build a 400,000-square-foot building.
Hixson said the project includes about a $70 million investment.
“That’s really high for a building that size, but he’s got air-conditioning and different things in it that make it more expensive,” he said. “I think they’re about 150 employees and their final decision is maybe this week or next week.”
Hixson said he could not identify the company.
“They’ll make an announcement pending everything is done from the state and (Tennessee Valley Authority) and from us,” Hixson said.
Hixson said the company would build and own the building after buying land from Panattoni Development Company, which owns more than 200 acres of land previously owned by Dover Motorsports.
Dover Motorsports owned the property when the Nashville Superspeedway was in operation until 2011.
Panattoni originally agreed to buy the entire Nashville Superspeedway property from Dover Motorsports in 2016 for $44.7 million, but the parties agreed to break the purchase into phases. If Panattoni exercises an option to purchase 97.17 acres for $6.5 million in March 2022, it will leave Dover with 1,000 acres of property, which includes the Speedway track.