Three of Wilson County’s law enforcement leaders shared their feelings about the killing of George Floyd, an African American man in Minneapolis last month.
A white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed, face down on the street. The police officer was later charged with murder.
After Floyd’s death, protests swept across the nation, some of them followed by vandalism and looting. After a night of property damage in Nashville, that city has seen nearly a week of peaceful rallies.
Here are the reactions of Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan and Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice last week. All three were interviewed a few hours before the three other Minneapolis police officers were arrested. Attempts to reach Watertown Police Chief Bill Laney were unsuccessful.
Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick
“We wholeheartedly condemn the officer (Derek Chauvin) in this incident,” he said. “Let’s call it what it is, murder.”
Hambrick said, “We don’t train like this.”
Hambrick, with 25 years in law enforcement, said it is ultimately up to the district attorney’s office to determine charges.
“I feel they will be held accountable,” he said. “The whole action was senseless and not necessary. It angered me. The subject handcuffed should have been gotten up and put in the car.”
He said he believed in “peaceful and lawful protests. They should have their voices heard, at the same time if there is a reaction of destruction it’s not right.”
But racism is part of it all, he said.
“It’s been here and will always be here,” Hambrick said. “It’s not right. It’s wrong. It’s what is drawing the anger. We know it just hasn’t been Floyd.”
Hambrick said he does not have internal conflicts between being an African American and in law enforcement.
“I’m just a black man who happens to be the chief of police in Mt. Juliet,” he said. “I’m a black man and that can’t change. I am proud of who I am, and my upbringing. We were taught against prejudices. I do see color, but it doesn’t matter what color. What matters is the character. I see the best in individuals.”
The one thing Hambrick knows, he said, is the anger is real.
“And, I am angry,” he added. “But our response can’t be anger. That takes away from the narrative. All lives matter.”
For years, Hambrick has implemented a policy of building community relationships. He started “Coffee With A Cop” to open communication.
“We will continue to do what we’ve been doing,” he said. “Not as particular programs, but as our culture. We are in the neighborhoods. People trust we are here and we strive to build up our community and leaders.”
Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice
“I think it (Floyd’s death) is horrible,” Justice said. “When I watch it, it makes me so sad to see. There was no compassion. No compassion for life. If he (officer) had compassion for someone begging for air and life, things would be different.”
Justice said his department’s goal is to “affect arrests as soon as possible.”
“Compassion needs to be injected,” he said.
Justice said he thinks the officer should have immediately turned in his badge.
Justice echoed Hambrick’s view that he believes people have the right to protest peacefully, “and their voices heard.”
He also believes good relationships with community leaders is key.
“If we do make a mistake, we should have enough trust built up daily, not just when bad things happen, but every day. Hopefully, with these relationships people will see it’s just a mistake.”
However, he emphasized he, “does not believe Floyd’s death was a mistake.”
He said if violent protests came to his city, his first call would be to community leaders, not the National Guard.
His department has several ongoing programs that he said help to build good relationships in the community. They work in combination with the Salvation Army, and officers are assigned to the housing projects.
“Residents can put a name with the face, and don’t see police in a bad situation, it’s about positive interaction,” Justice said.
People need to see different perspectives and he encourages all to attend the Citizen’s Police Academy to experience all sides.
Justice said he has received hundreds of messages of support from the community.
Justice has been in law enforcement for 31 years and Lebanon’s police chief for five years. He said there has been some kind of peaceful protests every day in his city since the Floyd killing. He said someone was protesting on the square with a nasty sign that said, “F…. the police.”
He said his officers were not going to disturb the man because he had the right to express his feelings. He said he learned the man was not from Lebanon.
“A woman of color stopped and reprimanded the man for his sign and told him to take it down,” said Justice. “A while later he was holding a sign that said ‘Black lives matter.” I was super impressed with her.”
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan
“What happened in Minneapolis was wrong,” he said. “That officer will answer for what he did.”
Bryan said people have the right to protest.
“They should be angry,” he said. “But it should be peaceful and not people tearing up things. I don’t agree with that.”
He said he has extra personnel on hand because of the national protests and violence.
“We have to be prepared in case something happened,” he said. “Things have been pretty peaceful around here and we won’t impede on peaceful protests.”
During the events in Nashville when some 36 businesses were damaged and looted, Bryan sent 20 of his deputies to the city. By the time they arrived, things had settled down and those personnel guarded the state capital.
“We go through training every year, and this is all part of that training,” he said. “We will use this incident to teach going forward.”
He said if non-peaceful protests should erupt in Wilson County, he would contact the city police departments.
“We are here to assist them,” he said. “Their first call would be to us. What happened in Nashville got so big, so fast. I think their response was the best with what they had.”
Bryan also said he was getting a lot of phone calls and contacts from community citizens telling them how much they are supported.
“They tell us they are glad they live in this county,” he said.