Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower visited Wilson County to outline the allowed uses of the American Rescue Plan and give government leaders guidance about how to manage the funds.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes funds dedicated to counties and cities, as well as local education agencies, to help with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Treasury released guidance about the act May 10, one day before Mumpower spoke to about 70 government leaders from Wilson and some surrounding counties at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon.
Wilson County is set to receive $28 million, while Wilson County Schools will receive $12.5 million and Lebanon Special School District will receive $4.8 million.
Mumpower said cities and counties would receive their payments in two waves, with the first wave available now and the second wave coming in about a year. Local governments will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend their funds, while educational bodies will have until Sept. 30, 2024, to spend eligible funds.
Eligible spending includes supporting public health expenditures, addressing negative economic impact caused by the pandemic, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay to essential workers and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“This could include helping workers, households, small businesses, nonprofits and impacted industries, such as tourism, travel and hospitality industry. Yes. You can use this money to make grants to individuals and small businesses,” Mumpower said.
He said the ability for counties to use the funds for capital improvements should spark interest across the state.
“We look out across the landscape of Tennessee on a daily basis and think, ‘Where does the greatest financial peril lie?’ It lies in water and sewer. It lies underground,” Mumpower said.
Mumpower said counties could also grant funds to utility districts for improvements if they don’t have their own water and sewer departments.
“As long as you have the money obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, even if the project is not yet complete, you can spend the money on projects like this,” he said.
Mumpower said the education spending requirement includes 20 percent of the funds must be used to address learning loss and the remaining 80 can be used for a variety of purposes.
Non-allowed uses outlined by Mumpower include: reimbursement of costs incurred prior to March 3, 2021; replenish rainy day funds or similar reserves; pay interest or principal interest on outstanding debt, including short-term notes; and depositing the funds into a pension fund.