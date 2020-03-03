A Mt. Juliet church with a booming congregation finally has a permanent home to carry on its mission to help people “connect to God, people and purpose.”
Connect Church formed a little over five years ago. The church originally met in Pastor Devin Webb and wife Ashley’s living room. From there they decided to plant a permanent church in Wilson County. They later moved to a small building.
Amber Nutton is the church’s marketing and communications director and was there from the beginning. She is part of the church’s “launch” team.
The last two and a half years the interdenominational congregation met at Wilson Central High School while it developed the plan for a permanent facility at 14500 Central Pike, which happens to be right down the road from the Webbs’ home. The new church building is about one mile from the high school, on the other side of Highway 109.
Nutton said the building is 18,000 square feet on 29 acres. The groundbreaking was in the spring of 2019 and the first service was held there Jan. 26.
Though there was no official building fund, a successful Heart of the House offering campaign called “The Blessed Life” was held. The project cost is $4 million.
An “eternal” Grand Opening is scheduled for March 15.
The auditorium seats up to 500 and there’s classroom space and café. A gym and a park may be built in the future.
According to Nutton, Connect Church was founded on the idea there had to be “more” to spiritual lives and more to a church journey.
“Our church provides this,” she said. “How to take that next step. God uniquely wires us and here is a place to connect with God, people and purpose.”
Two services are offered on Sundays, at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Children’s church is held in the building’s auditorium.
“We invite everyone to come and it’s our really big push to engage with the community,” Nutton said.
The pastor’s plan
Webb is the third-generation preacher in his family. He said he never planned to be a preacher and took accounting and business courses in college.
“If fact, I ran from being a preacher,” he said.
However, he took a journey that led him to just that and he’s never looked back. He and his wife have four children ages 7 to 18.
Because of the way Webb preaches, he appeals to diverse congregants. Church members come from Antioch, Gallatin, Lebanon, Murfreesboro and Nashville.
Webb said his approach to preaching God’s word is that he provides a “Monday application of the Sunday Sermon.”
“People understand it and apply it to their Monday morning,” Nutton said.
Congregants also continue their spiritual journey by sharing coffee or dinner on different days and times.
“We invite all to join our church,” Nutton said. “It’s a life transformational experience.”
Webb said he’s overwhelmed at how his church has grown.
“It’s very humbling to see God’s faithfulness,” he said.