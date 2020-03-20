The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wilson County climbed to three Friday, as the statewide total surpassed 200 people.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 228 cases of COVID-19, with Davidson County reporting 101 cases, followed by Williamson County with 35 cases.
People aged 21 to 30 years old made up the largest age group of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 72 cases.
The Tennessee Department of Health has conducted 613 COVID-19 tests and 563 of those tests were negative.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center staff reported Wilson County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, on Wednesday afternoon.
Vanderbilt University Medical information officer Kylie Avery said the medical center’s Wilson County hospital had a patient receive a positive test for COVID-19.
Avery said she could not discuss the severity of the symptoms the patient faced or the patient’s current condition, saying only that the person was in self-isolation at home.
The Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic, located at 64 Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet, is a COVID-19 assessment site.
State officials said people should call their primary physician with concerns related to the virus. If the doctor is unable to administer an assessment, people should call the assessment site prior to going onsite.
“Our response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease must be fast, and we are counting on everyone to be proactive in helping us to protect fellow Wilson Countians,” WEMA Director Joey Cooper said. “Mitigation of the fast rate of the spread will flatten the curve and help us in keeping the numbers of infected below our healthcare capacities.”
Cooper also made a plea for medical equipment to help first responders in response to COVID-19.
“We would urge construction companies, organizations, etc., to donate their inventory of N95 masks, half face respirators and cartridges, and Tyvek suits to your county fire department and forego additional orders of those industrial masks,” Cooper said. “Those industrial masks that they use on construction sites are perfectly acceptable for healthcare workers to be protected from a respiratory disease.”
Cooper asked those that have N95 masks, respirators, and Tyvek suits fill out an online form and a representative would be in contact for a pick-up time and location.