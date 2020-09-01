Ruth Correll, director for UT-TSU Extension Wilson County, was the winner of two awards at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture’s annual awards event.
Correll is the winner of the Charles and Patricia Goan Excellence in Customer Service Award. The award is named for the former UT Extension dean emeritus and his wife and recognizes excellence in delivering Extension programming.
Correll is also one of three winners of the Charles and Julie Wharton Award. The award recognizes winners in agriculture, family and consumer sciences and 4-H and includes an agent from each region of Tennessee. Correll represents agriculture and Middle Tennessee.
The award winners were recognized virtually during a Zoom presentation rather than at the usual luncheon.
Correll has served with UT Extension for 26 years, all in Wilson County. She is active with gardeners and cattle producers, helping them in herd management, genetics and forage production. She is also a key planner of the Wilson County Fair.
“Thank you to the many who have been my mentors and supporters throughout my career,” Correll said in a news release. “I am thankful to have worked with the very best administrators, agents, specialists and staff. I appreciate I was given the opportunity to serve the people of Wilson County at a career that has been a lifestyle, not a job.”