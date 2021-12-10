Invasive Burmese pythons, which are wrecking ecological havoc in the Florida Everglades, are expanding their range northward.
Could they eventually reach Tennessee? Not likely, according to wildlife biologists, who note that the tropical snakes couldn’t survive the state’s harsh winters.
However, that’s what they said about alligators at one time, and now gators are found in West Tennessee.
Other invasive species that have moved into the state over the years include coyotes and armadillos.
The Florida pythons prey on all species of wildlife, decimating populations of birds, mammals and other reptiles in heavily infested areas. The giant snakes were introduced into the Everglades years ago as released or escaped pets, and their population quickly exploded out of control.
A boa constrictor was found in Land Between the Lakes a few years ago – also a released pet, biologists theorized – but it did not survive the winter. Biologists hope the same will apply to any pythons that make their way North.
Hunters for Hungry: Hunters can donate all or part of a harvested deer to Hunters for the Hungry, which provides meals for needy.
The deer can be dropped off at any of the state’s 55 participating commercial deer processing plant. Some offer free or discounted processing feeds for donated venison. Check with the individual processor beforehand for operating hours and other details.
The program is sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation in partnership with the TWRA, and information is available on the TWF website.
Tick meds: The CDC is conducting tests on a new medication that may be able to lessen tick bites and reduce the chances of contracting Lyme disease, which affects over 40,000 people a year, mostly outdoorsmen.
The medicine “promotes tick detachment,” – after a tick latches on, it quickly drops off. The longer a tick remains imbedded, the greater the chance of infection.
The new meds might be approved for use by next spring or summer, when most tick bites occur.
TWRA supports breast cancer awareness: The TWRA is selling pink patches and hats to promote Breast Cancer Awareness. The proceeds go to Casting for Recovery, an organization that arranges fly fishing trips for women affected by breast cancer.