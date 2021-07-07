The Lebanon City Council approved a handful of zoning changes for property on Franklin Road despite the Lebanon Planning Commission voting to disapprove or not make a recommendation to the council.
The changes involve property at 1850 Franklin Rd. Oldsmith Development Group made the requests for the 150-acre property last month.
The council approved a land use plan amendment for about 27 acres of the property, a South Hartmann Gateway Overlay amendment for about 28 acres of the property, as well as rezoning, plan of services and annexation plans for the property.
The planning commission approved the land use plan amendment, gave no recommendation on the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay amendment and gave negative recommendations for the rezoning, plan of services and annexation plans for the property during its June meeting.
Commissioners were hesitant about the plans because of the Rowland Farms controversy on Leeville Pike that involved a change in development plans from homes to own to a rental neighborhood after the developer sold the property.
Councilor Camille Burdine discussed the planning commission during Tuesday’s meeting and noted the Lebanon Planning Commission and Lebanon City Council approved the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay.
“What these developers are asking for is going right along with this,” Burdine said. “I don’t understand why there was no recommendation from the planning commission. I think our planning commission needs to stop acting like they’re elected officials instead of trying to follow our guidelines, which they helped approve.”
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder also discussed the meeting and explained the commission’s rationale behind not making a recommendation.
“There was some indication that they were doing that just to fulfill their obligation to make a recommendation at all,” said Corder, who reminded the commission it is obligated to make a recommendation to the council during last month’s commission meeting.
Councilor Chris Crowell, who also serves on the Lebanon Planning Commission, highlighted the problem commissioners had with the potential zoning changes.
“I think there were a couple of things that they were trying to drive home in the planning commission’s way. One of those was sort of a high scrutiny, maybe even an objection, to high-density housing,” Crowell said. “I think the portion of this development that includes high density is something they had a problem with.”
Crowell noted the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay allows high-density development in certain areas.
“The developer in this particular case was actually trying to do what the gateway will allow, so there was a rub there,” he said.
“In the gateway, you’re really looking at higher quality, higher standards for design. The density doesn’t play as big a part in the South Hartmann,” Corder said. “There’s going to be some higher standards. There’s going to have to be a mix of types of housing.”
Burdine made a request to amend a southwest corner portion of the property from the requested medium density 9,000 to medium density 12,000, which raises the minimum lot size, before the council’s second reading.
Caleb Thorne of Ragan-Smith Associates represents Oldsmith Development Group and said last month the group has worked with city planning staff for months to address highlighted concerns.
“We feel like through this process we’ve communicated throughout and heard your concerns and adjusted as needed, but, at the end of the day, we’re using the adopted document of the (South Hartmann Gateway Overlay) as our guiding principles and feel like the documents here before you match up with that,” Thorne said.
Lebanon Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Mack McCluskey said last month he did not feel comfortable approving the plans unless language was added that bound the property to the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay.
“We have to have words here that are enforceable by the city. (Thorne) and his people could sell the property tomorrow,” McCluskey said. “(Thorne) has incredible credibility, but he doesn’t own it. Credibility is out the window. So, we have to have something that comes back to the city to be enforced. That’s why I’m so hardheadedly focused on ‘compliance with the South Hartmann Overlay.’ So, if he sells it, whoever buys it still has to be in compliance with the South Hartmann Overlay.”