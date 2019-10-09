The Lebanon City Council has dropped a proposed ordinance aimed at banning future CBD sales in Lebanon Square shops after criticism and confusion followed the decision.
Last month, the Lebanon Planning Commission approved a zoning code amendment, requested by planning commissioner and city councilor Camille Burdine, that would add CBD oil sells as a prohibited use in the downtown district.
Any business currently selling CBD products in the downtown district would have been unaffected.
Burdine asked last week for the ordinance to be pulled from the upcoming Lebanon City Council agenda after there was criticism on social media about the potential ban.
CBD is the second major cannabinoid found in cannabis plants like hemp and marijuana, but, unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning users will not experience high-like reactions.
It is known to reduce pain, relax muscle spasms, ease inflammation, reduce anxiety and depression.
Lebanon planning commissioner Chad Williams opposed Burdine’s proposal during the Lebanon Planning Commission meeting, saying there was no good reason to prevent CBD sales.
His motion to deny the zoning change failed, 5-4, with commissioners Mac McCluskey, Jesse Gilliam and Chuck Daley joining him in opposition. Mike Walls, David Taylor, Robert King and Kathy Adams joined Burdine in support of the ban.
Donna Ybarra and Cathy Weir, owners of Blu’s Everything Hemp, said they supported the city’s decision not to pursue a ban on CBD in the city, although they said the change could have been a benefit to their business.
“I, personally, don’t think they should ban CBD,” Weir said. “I’ve seen a lot of our customer feedback and there has been tremendous feedback about the impact it has on people.”
“We think we’re a little different than most CBD stores because have more than flower. We offer a lot more,” Ybarra said. “We just want to continue to support the customers of Blu’s Hemp.”
Burdine could not be reached for comment at press time.