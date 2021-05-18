The Wilson County Commission approved three new planning department fees and a new camera system for the commission meeting room during its monthly meeting Monday night at the Wilson County Courthouse.
Lebanon Planning Director Tom Brashear said the building inspector division of the Wilson County Codes Department is sometimes presented information where a homeowner has moved into a new building prior to a certificate of occupancy or certificate of completion being issued.
Brashear said occasionally a building permittee has allowed a temporary certificate of occupancy or certificate of completion to expire without having completed the remaining required work and then requests another certificate.
When those two instances occur, it requires additional work and expense on the county’s behalf, according to the resolution.
As a solution, an additional fee of $500 will be charged to the building permittee for any final inspection and issue of a certificate after an early move in or use.
A fee of $300 will be charged when a building permittee allows a temporary certificate of occupancy or certificate of completion to expire without having completed the remaining required work and receiving a successful final inspection.
Both fees must be paid prior to any additional final inspection or issuing a certificate.
The commission also approved a $600 fee for a land use amendment application.
The Wilson County Commission courtroom meeting room is also set to receive a technical upgrade after the commission approved $51,000 for a new wall mounted camera system and master control for the room.
Wilson County Television Director Tressa Bush presented bids for the project earlier this month to the Wilson County Public Works Committee.