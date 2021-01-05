Two Wilson County committees recently approved the addition of two Wilson County Emergency Management Agency jobs and a fire truck to protect a recently discovered pocket of Watertown without fire protection services.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the uncovered area is in the Shop Springs portion of Watertown, just north of the city’s main business area.
Hutto said the additional six employees (two per shift) would be housed at the Watertown-Wilson County Public Safety Complex on Statesville Road. He said it would save the county nearly $2 million in lieu of building a new WEMA facility to cover the area.
Hutto said the truck is already in inventory and the new employees would cost about $448,000.
The Wilson County Public Works Committee and Emergency Management Agency Committee approved the additional personnel and truck during a joint December meeting, although the move won’t be official until the budget process takes place in order to use the county’s growth money.
Wilson County and Watertown entered into an agreement on the building several years ago, with Wilson County owning the building and Watertown paying for its half of the building annually.
Hutto said the personnel would not handle Watertown fires, unless requested by the Watertown Fire Department.
“We can’t put out Watertown fires. We don’t put out Mt. Juliet fires. We don’t put out Lebanon fires. We would be there to put the fires out in the outer area of Watertown in the county part, not in Watertown,” Hutto said.