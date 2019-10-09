Five Wilson County law enforcement agencies have each received a Highway Safety Grant to promote public safety on Wilson County roads and to curb drunk driving.
The Wilson County agencies are:
- $46,100 to the Lebanon Police Department for Police Traffic Services;
- $5,000 to the Mt. Juliet Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement;
- $46,200 to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association for Safe Communities;
- $5,000 to the Watertown Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement;
- $22,000 to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement.
The grant awards will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Grant applications must be in line with THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.
“I am very pleased that we have been able to secure these highway safety grants to help make our roads safer,” State Sen. Mark Pody said. “I also appreciate all the hard work that our local officials have done in helping us to receive these funds.”