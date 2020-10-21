Wilson County ranks among the top counties in the state for early voting turnout which continues to pass the 2016 early voting turnout.
Wilson County saw 24,991 early voters through Monday. That ranks sixth in the state after the first four days of early voting with 20.77 percent, trailing Macon, Loudon, Houston, Unicoi and Williamson counties. Williamson County leads the state with 22.32 percent voter turnout.
Wilson County has 95,601 registered voters. Early voting began last Wednesday.
Wilson County had more than 5,000 daily voters on two days — Friday with 5,117 voters and Monday with 5,136 voters. The highest single-day total at one location was in Mt. Juliet at Charlie Daniels Park with 1,744 voters on Monday.
The county also has received 3,459 mail-in votes.
In 2016, Wilson County had 11,966 early voters in the first four days, compared to 19,855 in the same period in 2020.
Statewide, early voting turnout through the first four days increased 52.7 percent from 2016 to 2020, as more than 730,000 people cast votes during the first four days in 2020. First-day early voting totals in the state reached 273,325 people, representing a 91 percent first-day increase from 2016 and 120 percent increase from 2012.
“This high turnout demonstrates the public’s confidence in Tennessee’s electoral process,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said.
“Our office and election commissions across Tennessee have been preparing for this election and specifically the new challenges of running a safe election during COVID-19 since March,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “It is because of their hard work and diligent planning that we are seeing voters have a smooth voting experience.”
EARLY VOTING
Early voting continues in Wilson County through Thursday, Oct. 29.
When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wilson County Election Commission Office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon; Mt. Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet; Watertown Community Center, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown; Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary Road; and Lighthouse Church, 6141 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet (closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday).