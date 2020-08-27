The Wilson County Commission approved an extension to its lease agreement with Highland Heights Church of Christ during its most recent meeting due to complications associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson County closed on the Highland Heights property in February 2019 and agreed to purchase the 6.12-acre property — located behind the Wilson County Criminal Justice Complex — for $3.35 million, which was to be paid in three yearly payments.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the property would be used to expand the criminal justice center, which includes the Wilson County Jail, and could hold a multi-level judicial center that would allow for modern and more secure buildings.
Commissioners agreed to allow Highland Heights church to remain in the current facility until March 31, 2021 at no cost due to pandemic-related delays in the construction of the new 24,500-square-foot Highland Heights facility, to be located across from the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon.
Highland Heights will be responsible for all maintenance on the building.
The pandemic has also caused delays in the county’s timeline to bid and construct the jail expansion.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan has discussed the need for jail expansion for several months. He often says the 460-bed jail operates near or above capacity each month, mainly fueled by population growth and drug enforcement.